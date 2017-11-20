Buzzing: David Cassidy hospitalised

David Cassidy hospitalised

Singer David Cassidy, a 1970s teen heart-throb who starred in television's The Partridge Family (1970 to 1974), entered a hospital last week for treatment of liver failure, his spokesman said last Saturday. The 67-year-old's family was with him and he hoped to receive a liver transplant.

Royal cameos in Star Wars

The British empire is striking back, with Princes William and Harry making cameos in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Stormtroopers guarding lead actor John Boyega's character in an elevator, said The Hollywood Reporter. Actor Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow will also appear in the scene, which was reportedly filmed when the royals visited the set last year.

Lee Min Ho and Suzy break up

South Korean celebrity couple Lee Min Ho, 30, and Suzy, 23, have broken up after dating for about three years. Their agencies confirmed reports of the break-up last week, but declined to reveal details.

Transparent star accused of sexual harassment

Transparent actress Trace Lysette has accused actor Jeffrey Tambor of sexually harassing her on the set of the Amazon series. Her allegations mark the second time Tambor, who plays Maura Pfefferman on the critically acclaimed dramedy, has been accused of sexual misconduct. This month, his former assistant, Van Barnes, accused the actor of sexual harassment in a private Facebook post, according to Deadline. Tambor vehemently denied those allegations, which Amazon said it would investigate.

Now you can read the book from Jane The Virgin

Snow Falling, a new novel ostensibly written by Jane Gloriana Villanueva, the protagonist of the CW series Jane The Virgin, has really been published. In the episode that aired last Friday, Jane's book is finally published. In real life, Snow Falling - actually written by Caridad Pineiro - was published last Tuesday and is available in stores.