Buzzing

Published
1 hour ago

Banksy work tops poll of UK's favourite artworks

Banksy's graffiti work of a girl losing a heart-shaped balloon is Britain's favourite artwork, according to a poll out on Wednesday.

Balloon Girl, which appeared on the side of a shop in east London in 2002, topped the shortlist of best British artworks, as voted by 2,000 people. It was removed and sold in 2014 for around £500,000. John Constable's 1821 pastoral landscape The Hay Wain came in second and Jack Vettriano's 1992 painting The Singing Butler, third.

Asia's Got Talent new judge is singer Jay Park

Korean-American singer Jay Park is joining the second season of the AXN Asia show Asia's Got Talent as a judge. The returning judges are Indonesian singer Anggun and Canadian record producer David Foster. The second season premieres in October.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2017, with the headline 'Buzzing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice