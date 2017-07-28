Banksy work tops poll of UK's favourite artworks

Banksy's graffiti work of a girl losing a heart-shaped balloon is Britain's favourite artwork, according to a poll out on Wednesday.

Balloon Girl, which appeared on the side of a shop in east London in 2002, topped the shortlist of best British artworks, as voted by 2,000 people. It was removed and sold in 2014 for around £500,000. John Constable's 1821 pastoral landscape The Hay Wain came in second and Jack Vettriano's 1992 painting The Singing Butler, third.

