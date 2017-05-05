Buzzing: Is Drake the father?

Is Drake the father?

Former porn actress Sophie Brussaux has started legal proceedings against rapper Drake, 30, claiming she is four months pregnant with his baby. They were photographed earlier this year at a restaurant after his break-up with singer Jennifer Lopez, said New York Daily News.

Man gets 2 years in prison for Kung Fu Panda fraud

A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison after being convicted of trying to defraud DreamWorks Animation through a bogus copyright lawsuit, claiming it stole the characters and story from him for its 2008 film Kung Fu Panda. Prosecutors said that after seeing a trailer for the animated film, Jayme Gordon, 51, fabricated and backdated drawings of characters similar to those in the film, which he used for a 2011 lawsuit against the company.