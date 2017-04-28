Buzzing: Young announces arrival of her twins

Young announces arrival of her twins

Hong Kong actress Charlie Young and Singaporean Khoo Shao Tze have welcomed twins, she announced on Weibo yesterday.

Young, 42, posted a photo of two babies in two blue blankets, with the message: "Dear little babies, thank you for coming into our lives and letting us have a new understanding of love." Previous reports said she prepared for motherhood in Singapore. She did not disclose other details of her twins.

Goblin now most-watched on-demand K-drama

Goblin has become the most-watched K-drama through video-on-demand services. It has earned US$12.5 million (S$17.5 million), according to Internet Protocol television and digital cable networks on Wednesday. Before the 16-episode drama, which ended in January, set the record, Descendants Of The Sun and Reply 1988 were the most watched.

Goldblum returns in Jurassic World sequel

Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role of mathematician Ian Malcolm in the 2018 sequel to Jurassic World, after being absent in the 2015 reboot of the franchise, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The most recent movie reaped US$1.7 billion worldwide.

Spears to hold concert here in June

American singer Britney Spears will perform in Singapore on June 30, according to concert promoter IME SG.