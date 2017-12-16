BTS fans respond enthusiastically to ST Weather tweet seeking song suggestions for the weekend

BTS fans - known as ARMY - in Singapore appear to be passionate about their idols, especially on Twitter.

The ST weather tweet on Friday (Dec 15), which made a reference to the K-pop boyband, gained over 2000 retweets and 6000 likes overnight, with over a hundred fans recommending songs by BTS and other K-pop groups.

It said: "It's Friday and I wanted to make a #BTS reference but... Never Mind. Any song recommendations to welcome the weekend?"

Many were surprised by the reference to the South Korean band, and fans began voicing their amusement and excitement over the mention of the group.

Some pointed out the reference to BTS' song Intro: Never Mind, while others even joked that Straits Times had become an ARMY as well.

Recommendations came pouring in by the dozens, notably the group's latest Japanese release Crystal Snow and the remix of Champion by American rock band Fall Out Boy, a collaboration between Fall Out Boy and BTS' leader RM.

BTS recently gained worldwide recognition after beating out artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande for the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The band is also known for their presence on social media.

The ST weather tweets, which are sent out around 7am daily, are often paired with witty puns or pop culture references.

Some have drawn over thousands of retweets because of references to viral memes and popular shows.

One such tweet made a reference to a popular Japanese manga, resulting in an entertaining reference-littered exchange between ST and home-grown humour site SGAG that garnered over 3000 RTs and 4000 likes, making it one of the tweets with the highest reach.