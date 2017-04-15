Bring back container offices for start-ups

The idea of recycling and repurposing shipping containers as offices and shops is wonderful (Cool Containers, Life, April 9). It is also not new.

In the early 2000s, during the dot.com boom, there used to be a JTC Corporation incubator park for start-ups located where The Metropolis business park is, opposite Buona Vista MRT station.

This incubator park of mainly Internet start-up companies consisted of shipping containers converted into offices. They were practical, inexpensive and aesthetically appealing as they were painted in myriad bright colours.

The authorities should consider bringing back these container- office incubator parks as a more affordable office alternative to further enhance Singapore's start-up ecosystem.

Woon Wee Min