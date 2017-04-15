Mailbag

Bring back container offices for start-ups

More shipping containers are being repurposed, as seen in Greenfield Modular Studios, which opened in August at Goodman Arts Centre.
Published
Apr 15, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

The idea of recycling and repurposing shipping containers as offices and shops is wonderful (Cool Containers, Life, April 9). It is also not new.

In the early 2000s, during the dot.com boom, there used to be a JTC Corporation incubator park for start-ups located where The Metropolis business park is, opposite Buona Vista MRT station.

This incubator park of mainly Internet start-up companies consisted of shipping containers converted into offices. They were practical, inexpensive and aesthetically appealing as they were painted in myriad bright colours.

The authorities should consider bringing back these container- office incubator parks as a more affordable office alternative to further enhance Singapore's start-up ecosystem.

Woon Wee Min

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 15, 2017, with the headline 'Bring back container offices for start-ups'. Print Edition | Subscribe
