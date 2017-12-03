Bold vision is Quay for developer

8 Mr Kishin R.K. Hiranandani, 34, founder and chief executive officer of privately held property and hotel company, RB Capital

Just four years ago, the upscale Robertson Quay area was a shadow of what it is today.

Back then, it was a quiet residential enclave peppered with the odd casual dining and bar option.

Fast forward to June this year and the area - now known as The Quayside - has been completely transformed at the hands of Mr Hiranandani.

The bachelor is the scion of one of the co-founders of the Royal Brothers property group, which has done business in Singapore - originally in the textile trade - for 70 years.

RB Capital, which Mr Hiranandani founded in 2006, acquired The Quayside and the former Gallery hotel six months apart in 2013, making the combined site for redevelopment nearly 120,000 sq ft in total. But the massive scale of the project did not faze him, given that he had a vision for the project from day one.

Even prior to his acquisitions, he conducted research to understand the gaps in the market.

He went on to present his proposals on the tenant mix in the area to members of the local Quayside residents' committee for feedback.

To his credit, the rookie developer, who is making his debut on the Life Power List, has more than delivered on his plan.

The Quayside now boasts the likes of a New York-style steakhouse and chic fine-casual dining options offering Indian, Mexican, Italian and Mediterranean fare.

Besides the elevated dining options, the extensive redevelopment project also includes a 20,000 sq ft private members' club called 1880, which opened last Friday, as well as a 225-room hotel managed by InterContinental Hotels.

Ankita Varma