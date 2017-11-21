Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Origin by Dan Brown

2. (6) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

3. (5) Tell Tale by Jeffrey Archer

4. (3) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

5. (2) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) The Midnight Line by Lee Child

7. (7) Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami

8. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

9. (8) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

10. (10) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

NON-FICTION

1. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (1) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

3. (-) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

4. (-) Spiaking Singlish by Gwee Li Sui

5. (3) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

6. (4) Blue Ocean Shift: Beyond Competing by W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne

7. (5) Flying High: My Story From AirAsia To QPR by Tony Fernandes

8. (6) Finding My Virginity by Richard Branson

9. (8) REITS To Riches by Tam Ging Wien

10. (-) Hit Refresh by Satya Nadella

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2. (1) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

3. (4) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

4. (3) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

5. (5) Thea Stilton #6: The Land Of Flowers by Thea Stilton

6. (-) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

7. (-) Sherlock Sam And The Fiendish Heist In London by A.J. Low

8. (8) The Book Of Dust Vol. 1: La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman

9. (-) Tower Of Dawn by Sarah J. Maas

10. (9) Geronimo Stilton: The Phoenix Of Destiny by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and Popular bookstores.