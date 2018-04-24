Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

1. (1) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

2. (10) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

3. (2) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

4. (-) The Midnight Line by Lee Child

5. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (9) Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

7. (-) Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman

7. (8) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

7. (6) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

8. (-) Star Wars: The Last Jedi by Jason Fry

9. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

10. (7) Origin by Dan Brown

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (2) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

3. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

4. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (-) Factfulness by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

6. (6) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

7. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (7) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

9. (3) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (-) Skin In The Game by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Hunt For The Colosseum Ghost by Geronimo Stilton

2. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) Melowy #1: Dreams Come True by Danielle Star

4. (3) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

5. (7) Rage by Elodie Kyra

6. (4) K by Gabby Tye

7. (-) Pacific Rim Uprising: The Junior Novel by Rebecca Matheson

8. (6) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

9. (5) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Melowy #2: The Song Of The Moon by Danielle Star

10. (-) The Savant Trilogy #1: Misdirection by Ning Cai

This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.