Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Origin by Dan Brown

2. (10) Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

3. (8) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (6) The Midnight Line by Lee Child

5. (2) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) Asian Ghost Stories by Nicky Moey

7. (-) A Dog's Way Home by W. Bruce Cameron

8. (-) The Memory Eaters by Janice Tay

9. (9) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

10. (3) Tell Tale by Jeffrey Archer

NON-FICTION

1. (3) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

2. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (2) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. (5) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

6. (-) Tommy Koh edited by Yeo Lay Hwee, Peggy Kek, Gillian Koh and Chang Li Lin

7. (-) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

8. (4) Spiaking Singlish by Gwee Li Sui

9. (-) Preparing For A Property Upturn by Ku Swee Yong

10. (-) Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

3. (2) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

4. (3) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard #3: The Ship Of The Dead by Rick Riordan

6. (6) Dog Man #3: A Tale Of Two Kitties by Dav Pilkey

7. (5) Thea Stilton #6: The Land Of Flowers by Thea Stilton

8. (-) My Little Pony The Movie: Book Of The Film by Parragon

9. (-) X-Venture The Golden Age Of Adventures: Secrets Of The Moving Island by Solar Team

10. (-) Stress-busters: Stress Management by Kaoru and Candy Factory

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores. MPH was unable to provide its bestseller lists by press time.