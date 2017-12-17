Best & Worst 2017

It is that time of the year again, when one settles into a routine of social gatherings, festive jingle-humming and way too much feasting.

Another year-end tradition, of course, is the proliferation of end-of-year lists. They provide an aerial view of the cultural landscape of the year that was, allowing one to note its peaks and troughs.

People read them to find out about hidden gems they might have missed, say, a new amazing restaurant, book or film.

Take, for example, Jia Xiang Nasi Lemak, a "soulful" chicken rendang nasi lemak, which is Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun's pick for one of the best dishes of this year.

Sometimes, one reads these lists to find out if the critics agree with his choices of top dogs and top flops.

Whether you find the choices controversial, eccentric or predictable, you cannot fault The Sunday Times on lack of coverage. In this issue, the newspaper rounds up the highs and lows in entertainment, the arts, lifestyle, fashion and food.

The general trend which emerged is that originality, that evergreen quality, is rare and always valued.

In a year when movie sequels and expensive Hollywood franchises dominated global box offices, film correspondent John Lui picked three entirely original films to be the best - Christopher Nolan's war film Dunkirk, Japanese animation The Red Turtle and French-Belgian horror film Raw.

Meanwhile, repetitive designs for Singapore memorabilia are called out by correspondent Bryna Singh, who laments the saturation of nostalgic products from SG50. In the bar scene, reporter Anjali Raguraman criticises the trend of Instagram-friendly but gimmicky cocktails.

Do remember that this scorecard is not done in a spirit of judgment or cruelty, but out of the wish that Singapore's arts, culture and lifestyle scenes be diverse and exciting.

On that note, here is a toast to the end of 2017 - a turbulent year, to say the least - and a bright hello to the new year, whether it be fair or foul.

• What were your best and worst experiences at eateries, theatres or cinemas this year? E-mail stlife@sph.com.sg