Being in - and vacating - the Driver's Seat

For Christmas this year, my husband gave me the best advance present: He passed his driving test.

I'd been chauffeuring him for more than a decade and, later, when they came along, our two kids.

Sometimes, I complained. Friends asked why I don't drink a single drop of alcohol, as opposed to my very convivial spouse and I fed them some cockamamie reason about a weak liver.

The truth was, I lived my life stone-cold sober because I was always the designated driver.

But, mostly, I enjoyed being the one behind the wheel. The position came with perks such as dictating which radio station to listen to and where to go (in that order) and yelling: "Put on your seatbelt and keep quiet! Can't you see I'm driving?"

Over the years, our family roles had been subtly shaped by this seemingly trivial lack of one legal driver's permit.

Before it became fashionable to talk about un-gendering household chores and equal division of domestic labour between couples, the Supportive Spouse and I were accidentally inverting a whole bunch of familiar images for our sons.

On nights when a vomiting or keening kid had to be ferried to the 24-hour clinic, I was never the parent in the back seat, holding the plastic bag or cooing soothing noises.

Nor had I known the joy of dozing off on the way home after a fun day out together.

The spouse was, by default, the one to sprint out to get takeaway food, grab something from the supermarket or return the library books, while I waited in the car.

Our two boys also spent significantly more time with dad in public because mum was always circling for a parking lot.

Sexist kindergarten readers from my childhood tended to feature a handsome, neck-tied father behind the wheel of the family convertible, while the lipsticked mother either smiled serenely in the passenger seat or waved from the doorway while undoing apron strings.

In fact, when I was growing up, my parents had their own cars, but my father always drove when they were both in a car.

By virtue of my being the main Transport I/C, my kids grew up knowing that if you needed a wet wipe for your nose or a drink of water from the jerry can while in our moving vehicle, you asked papa.

I'm not sure if it's a chicken or an egg thing: did I evolve into a take-charge Type A personality because I became used to being the driver after getting my licence when I was 19, thereafter never needing a ride from a boy to get home from a date (and more often than not, sending him home); or was I simply born a bossy pants, who recognised that commanding an automobile was what I needed to achieve liberation on the open road?

All I know is that unfettered access to a car is a drug that can be hard to give up.

Perhaps, things might have continued in this vein, had it not been for the frailty of my nerves, tendons and ligaments.

A couple of years ago, I popped a tendon in my right foot while trying on a pair of high heels (dumb).

For weeks after, our red Mitsubishi gathered dust in the carpark, while the Supportive Spouse and our boys cabbed everywhere.

Then, frazzled by the distractions here, I began travelling frequently to writing residencies abroad. Again, the red car stayed in its lot, slowly buried under eddying swirls of fallen flame of the forest petals.

Fast-forward nine months to earlier this month, and I was receiving a screenshot of a PASS slip on my phone. The eight-year-old son and I held hands and danced all over the house.

In the car, with his dad behind the wheel for the first time, the eight-year-old sat bolt upright in his booster seat and paid attention to everything his father did.

The change of scenery - my right ear and the back of his dad's head - must have been surreal.

I found myself elevated to Driver Emeritus. "Change lane," I would say, in response to a query from the Probation-Plater. "Speed up," as he nervously turtled on.

I found myself announcing needlessly to people that my husband had arrived to pick me up, having obtained his licence. Such novelty.

Last week, while ice-skating at JCube, I fell like a spatchcock and busted a ligament in my left knee (and dumber).

As the Supportive Spouse drove me and my gimp leg home, and later to the orthopaedic surgeon's office, where we were told it would take six weeks to heal, there was palpable glee and triumph in the air.

Hooray! That licence came in handy so quickly!

Nestled in the back, while the hawk-like 11-year-old surveyed the roads like his dad's co-pilot in front, I fell asleep against a pile of school bags and assorted junk.

Soon, no doubt, I will tire of taking twice as long to get anywhere at Probation-Plater's speed, and attempt to stage a Conveyance Coup and reinstate myself as Driving Dictator. Feminism and equal division of labour, et cetera.

But, for just a little while, I'm taking a back seat.