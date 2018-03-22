Beauty label Etude House recalls one item in Singapore after excessive metal traces found

SINGAPORE - South Korean beauty label Etude House has recalled one if its cosmetic products sold here - Etude House AC Clean-Up Mild Concealer - after metal traces above the permissible level was found in it.

In a statement posted on the brand's website on Wednesday (March 21), Etude House Korea announced the suspension of the product and another, Etude House Drawing Eyebrow Duo No 3 Gray Brown, which is not sold in Singapore.

In the media statement, Etude House Singapore said: "The decision of suspension and recall followed upon finding traces of excessive antimony in them and voluntarily reporting the same to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety."

The level of antimony must not exceed 10 micrograms per gram.

Etude House is a brand under South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate Amorepacific. The affected products were manufactured and supplied by Hwasung Cosmetics, one of Amorepacific's subcontractors.

Etude House Singapore said that most of the products were distributed in South Korea and "only a small portion" of Etude House AC Cleanup Mild Concealer under the lot number AAH was distributed here.

The company says that customers who have bought the recalled products can return them for a full refund or exchange at any Etude House store in Singapore.

"Ensuring the safety and quality of all products is of utmost importance to us. We will continue to make every effort to ensure that we take appropriate actions during the recall process," said the company.

According to The Korea Herald, Amorepacific apologised on Tuesday after several of its cosmetics products were found to contain excessive metal traces.

"We apologise for the incident, we should have put all our focus on quality assurance. We will do our best to prevent similar cases from happening again," said Amorepacific in a statement.