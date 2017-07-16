Back pain part of being a mover

If Mr Fadlin Ilham, 31, could do it all again, he would not have dropped out of his Higher National Institute of Technical Education course in precision engineering when he was 16.

Instead, he would have endured the bullies who were giving him a hard time at school and finished his course.

The Singaporean, who has N- level qualifications and is now a full-time mover, says: "In a way, I am forced to do such work because of my academic qualifications or lack of them. But since it has happened, I want to work hard and make the best of the situation."

As a mover, he could work for other people and draw a salary as a contract worker. But he has struck out to be his own boss.

Last year, he set up moving business FHS, which provides wrapping and transportation services for people wanting to move house and for businesses transporting goods or machinery.

He moves the items in his Nissan van, which can carry more than 1,000kg in a single trip. For example, it can transport a queen-size mattress, a dining table or a bookshelf. Among the unusual items he has ferried are a large empty rectangular fish tank, a cat and a rabbit.

"The animals were placed in cages before the move. And I made sure a fan was blowing at them throughout the journey so that they had enough air."

He usually does the major lifting himself, although he also has five part-timers to help when the workload gets too heavy, literally.

The 75kg, 1.75m-tall man says: "In this line, back pain is unavoidable because of all the lifting. But the pain mostly disappears after a day or two. And I like to think this lifting has helped keep me healthy."

His biggest gripe is transporting potted plants. Last month, he recalls, he moved 12 from one house to another. "The customer did not clean the base of the pots, so the soil and water got all over my carpet. I tried cleaning up the mess with soap and fabric fresheners. But until now, there is still a stain."

He charges $96 for a typical job - with him and another helper working for two hours with the van.

He can also help pack items into boxes - each box costs $2.50 - and bubble-wraps them for an additional $15. He usually earns $30 to $300 a day.

He has five children - three boys and two girls - aged one to 17, and is married to Ms Raihana Imberan, 41, a nurse. His mother is a housewife in her 60s and his late father used to work as a parking attendant.

He says: "I'm quite satisfied with my job for now. The money is good. It is not that dirty. And the task is quite simple - just moving and driving things around.

"But I know I will eventually become too old or too weak to continue doing this job."

As a back-up plan, he has recently been trying to get involved in other businesses and investments. "I cannot change the past, but I can do my best to prepare for the future."