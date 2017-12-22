Author of viral short story Cat Person gets 7-figure book deal

NEW YORK•The author of the short story Cat Person, which became a viral phenomenon after appearing in The New Yorker this month, has received a seven-figure book deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

A collection from Kristen Roupenian, whose debut story in The New Yorker became the magazine's second most-read article of this year despite being published in the Dec 11 issue, will be published by Scout Press in 2019.

The collection, You Know You Want This, is the first of a two-book deal that includes an untitled novel.

Publishing professionals said Roupenian had some company in earning so much money in a deal that includes a short story collection, but that others who had done so, including actors Tom Hanks and B.J. Novak, were already famous.

"It's not that it's never happened, but it is unusual," said Mr Michael Cader, founder of Publishers Marketplace. "But it's also unusual, if not unprecedented, for a story of any kind to drive that kind of viral attention so quickly online."

Roupenian, 36, committed to writing full time about five years ago. She spent her early adulthood in the Peace Corps and worked as a teacher's aide, a bookstore cashier and a nanny before receiving her doctorate in English from Harvard.

She recently completed a master's degree at the University of Michigan and is on a writing fellowship there.

NYTIMES