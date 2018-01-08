Attenborough on a high wave

LONDON • David Attenborough is the biggest fish in the TV pond. The most-watched television programme in Britain last year did not hook viewers with competitive singing, period costumes or even a baking face-off.

It was a nature show about gender-bending fish and dolphins that like to surf. The seven-part BBC documentary, presented by Attenborough, a beloved nonagenarian naturalist, was not unalloyed entertainment, though.

It also zeroed in on the impact of plastic waste in the world's oceans.

Blue Planet II enthralled British viewers, who lit up social media on Sunday nights with their favourite moments from the latest episode.

The sumptuously shot series, which begins airing on BBC America on Jan 20, took four years to make, with film-makers travelling to every continent and ocean.

It could be that "the moment is right" for a documentary on the state of the oceans, said Attenborough. It could also be that he is just the right man to deliver the message. At 91, he is a British national treasure.

Why? I'm having fun; I'm having a great time. It's a fantastic privilege. DAVID ATTENBOROUGH, 91, on not having plans to retire

In person, he is a master storyteller. He has a shock of white hair and bright blue eyes and speaks with the same distinctive cadence and whispered confidences - whether about leaking submersibles or wondrous salamanders - that have entranced British viewers for decades.

Some of his previous programmes have drawn criticism for pulling punches about human threats to the environment. But Blue Planet II, a sequel to a 2001 series about marine life, is different.

It features fish with transparent heads and a nail-biting chase scene involving a crab, eel and octopus that will make you think twice about your next frolic in shallow seas. But it also tackles issues such as overfishing and climate change.

Attenborough said the BBC did not set out to make an "axe-grinding" show. But "if you come across the situation that we have come across, you can't just say, 'Well, we don't like that because it's an uncomfortable or awkward truth'."

That approach appears to have struck a chord in Britain, where several media outlets are running campaigns aimed at reducing marine plastic pollution - an estimated nine million tonnes of plastic ends up in the sea each year.

Mr Michael Gove, Britain's environment secretary, was "haunted" by Blue Planet II. His department is looking at "bottle deposit return schemes, greater access to water fountains and incentives to encourage reusable coffee cups".

Attenborough himself has swop-ped plastic bottles for a Thermos. If part of the solution, as the series implies, is for a global effort, what does he make of United States President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement?

"It would be absurd to say it didn't have an impact," he said. "It's the most powerful nation on Earth, so, of course, it matters a lot."

Attenborough has worked at the BBC since 1950, including eight years as controller of BBC Two.

Although he brushes off a suggestion that he is a national treasure - "Who says? I mean, it isn't voted for" - it is a fact that he has played a formidable role in encouraging audiences to care about nature.

In his younger days, he collected fossils and studied zoology at Cambridge University. He joined the BBC at 24 though his first appearance on television was not a hit.

In his 2002 memoir, Life On Air, he recalled discovering a note a producer wrote, saying that Attenborough was "intelligent and promising", but not to be used again on air as "his teeth are too big".

But he went on to write and present numerous award-winning natural history documentaries, inspiring generations of science lovers and wildlife film-makers, including Mr James Honeyborne, executive producer of Blue Planet II.

The latter, who has worked with the icon for 25 years, describes Attenborough's working style as "very exact and scientifically accurate, but he also wants to tell you a story, so he will put it into words that really help that experience".

Attenborough no longer accompanies every shoot in the field. In Blue Planet II, he appears on-screen in only two episodes. For the commentary recorded in studios in Britain, he was given the film and a script, which he rewrote in his own words.

He has no plans to retire. "Why? I'm having fun; I'm having a great time. It's a fantastic privilege," he said.

He also is enjoying something of a moment, being at the crest of a wave. "Some of us have been going on, saying it's criminal the way we have been treating the oceans.

"We have been bleating on about this for a decade with no effect," he noted. "But it has a cumulative effect and this is the moment that is the payoff."

WASHINGTON POST