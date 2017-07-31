Exhibition on first-hand accounts of WWII in Singapore at National Museum next month

SINGAPORE - In line with the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore, the National Museum of Singapore will be presenting international exhibition Witness To War: Remembering 1942.

Admission is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents and the exhibition will run from Sept 23 to March 25, 2018.

It will feature more than 130 artefacts from 10 international museums to provide first-hand accounts from witnesses to war in Singapore in 1942. It will also explore a shared regional history because Singapore's fall was part of a larger campaign by the Japanese Empire across the pacific.

One of the most prominent artefacts is the personal diary of Singapore war hero Lim Bo Seng, that will be on display for the first time.

The diary reveals his thoughts as a husband and father who deeply missed his wife and seven children he had to leave behind in Singapore. He left the country to evade the Japanese because of his war efforts.

There will also be a video interview of two of Mr Lim's children,Dr Lim Whye Geok, 80, and Mrs Leow Oon Geok, 86, played at the exhibition.

Another highlight is a 25-Pounder Gun, which will be making its debut appearance at the exhibition.

The exhibition will also include a family activity space for children aged seven to 12, which introduces the subject of war to children through the eyes of young people who lived through the fall of Singapore.

Ms Priscilla Chua, curator at National Museum of Singapore, said: "We hope to encourage collective ownership of the past and provide a platform for conversation by highlighting the relevance of the fall of Singapore to visitors."

For more details visit www.nationalmuseum.sg