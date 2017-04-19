Wanted at composer Tan Dun's gig: 1,000 phones to play birdsong

Composer Tan Dun is inviting his audience to break a concert taboo: He would like them to keep their mobile phones switched on during the show.

As the Grammy Award-winning Chinese composer conducts the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) in the Esplanade Concert Hall tomorrow, he will have orchestra and audience members alike take out their phones and play recordings of "birdsong".

The smartphone gambit is part of his symphonic poem Secret Of Wind And Birds, for which he recorded six traditional Chinese music instruments, including the guzheng, suona and pipa, simulating the sounds of birds.

Tan, 59, is a world-renowned composer and conductor. He won a Grammy and an Academy Award for his score for the 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

BOOK IT /TAN DUN: FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE

He has led orchestras around the world, from The Philadelphia Orchestra to the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra from Amsterdam, and was recently named honorary chair of the Carnegie Hall China Advisory Council.

For tomorrow's concert, his fourth time conducting the SSO, he has programmed two of his own compositions, the concerto Farewell My Concubine as well as Secret Of Wind And Birds, and bookended them with two works by Hungarian composer Bela Bartok, Dance Suite and The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19: Suite.

Tan, who was born in rural Hunan, China, and is based in New York and Shanghai, was last in Singapore two years ago for the concert Nu Shu: The Secret Songs Of Women, about a near-extinct writing system used exclusively by women in Hunan's Jiangyong county.

He credits his time here as part of the inspiration behind Secret Of Wind And Birds, which was commissioned in 2015 by Carnegie Hall for the National Youth Orchestra of the United States.

While in Singapore, he visited an exhibition on Italian genius Leonardo da Vinci at the ArtScience Museum and was struck by the Renaissance man's words: "If you want to know how birds fly, you've got to know how the wind blows."

"I have always believed birds are translators between man and nature," he says. "They are much older than humans. They are witnesses of ancient times and, maybe, they are the future too. Who knows, when humans are all destroyed, they might still be alive."

His favourite bird is the flightless kiwi because it hails from New Zealand, the place he believes to be "closest to nature, at that end of the world where everything seems so pure".

The piece takes the form of a passacaglia, a 17th-century musical form which Tan calls a "repetition of minimalism". The use of smartphones, however, plants it firmly in the technological present.

Many regard the smartphone as a source of millennial addiction, but Tan prefers to think otherwise.

"It's like an instrument," he says. "Life is my music and my music is life, and my life and your life every day are full of interacting with the smartphone."

When more than 1,000 people in the Esplanade Concert Hall raise their smartphones in symphony, he says, it will be "a forest of birds, a digital miracle".

He will also be presenting his twist on the classic tragedy Farewell My Concubine.

In his concerto about the doomed love affair between the warlord Xiang Yu and his consort Yu, the warlord's part will be rendered by Ralph van Raat on the piano - the "king of instruments", in Tan's opinion - while Yu will be embodied by Peking opera soprano Xiao Di.

His composition was inspired by the 120th anniversary of celebrated opera artist Mei Lanfang's birth. To combine the sound of the piano with the voice of the opera soprano, he says, is "exotic and erotic".

He adds that he chose Bartok's work to open and close the concert because of the parallels he sees between the Hungarian composer, who died in 1945, and his own work.

"It's like a dialogue," he says. "Bartok made the music of his home town and countryside a major voice on the international stage and that, too, is what I am doing."