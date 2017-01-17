Wander off-course for art

If you are stopping by Gillman Barracks for a dose of nature, scoops of ice cream, or a trip to the art galleries in the area, be prepared to wander off-course.

Sprawled throughout the arty enclave are 16 outdoor artworks by Singapore and international artists that aim to grab eyeballs and spark curiosity.

The public art showcase features large-scale pieces such as a striking monochrome mural painted on the facade of a building by American street artist Cleon Peterson and a section of the Gillman Barracks signboard facing Alexandra Road that is temporarily enclosed in a small white cube gallery, a playful urban intervention by French artist Benedetto Bufalino.

There is also a lion-faced wooden hut by street artists Singaporean Sheryo and Australian Yok where people can kick back and relax, and an installation of a mini barber shop on wheels by Indonesian art collective Indieguerillas that is a tongue-in-cheek comment on the disappearing trade of traditional barbers in Indonesia.

VIEW IT / LOCK ROUTE

WHERE: Various locations around Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road WHEN: Till June 30, open 24 hours ADMISSION: Free INFO: bit.ly/LOCKROUTE

Elsewhere in a lush corner, a tower of 315 lacquered iron bricks by Vietnamese American artist Oanh Phi Phi invites viewers to ponder the relationship between public monuments, public sculpture and the display of power.

The show, put together by Singapore curator Khairuddin Hori, is part of Singapore Art Week, an annual round-up of visual arts offerings that is a joint initiative by the National Arts Council, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Economic Development Board.

Singapore Art Week runs until Sunday while the public art showcase ends in June.

Curator Khairuddin says he deliberately chose works for the showcase that the public would find approachable.

"I didn't want it to be too difficult for passers-by to understand the works. A lot of nature lovers come by here, a lot of people also come to eat ice cream," he says, referring to Creamier, the popular cafe in the area.

Indeed, a number of the public artworks were strategically installed near the cafe to whet the public's appetite for art. They include fixed gear bicycles designed by Singaporean bicycle enthusiast Acit Salbini in collaboration with Singapore street artists PLaii, Kilas and The Killer Gerbil.

Khairuddin says the bicycles, although displayed as works of art, are fully functional and the public will be allowed to ride them around the area on selected days every month.

He adds: "We're not precious about the works. We welcome people to take photos and touch them."