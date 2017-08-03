Veterans raring to perform for Silver Arts festival

One of theatre director Goh Boon Teck's best-known plays is Titoudao, based on the life of his mother Oon Ah Chiam, 74, a street wayang performer.

Goh now directs his mother for the first time in a concert of Hokkien songs, commissioned for Silver Arts 2017.

The festival from Sept 1 to 24 is an annual showcase of the arts created and performed by seniors, for seniors and their families.

Silver Arts has been organised by the National Arts Council since 2012. The budget this year is about $800,000 for 38 programmes of theatre, music, visual arts, film screenings and workshops.

The events feature nearly 70 veteran artists and senior talents, including Oon and Cultural Medallion recipient Nadiputra.

Ms Chua Ai Liang, senior director, engagement and participation at the arts council, says it is wrong to think of seniors as "frail in health or spirit".

"We want to explore how they can be bold and creative," she adds.

The arts council has commissioned five new events for Silver Arts 2017. Among these is the Hokkien music concert Songs Of Guidance, taking place on Sept 22 and 23 at the Victoria Theatre. Helmed by Oon, it also features the musical talents of younger actors Judee Tan and Sugie Phua.

WHERE: Various venues WHEN: Sept 1 to 24, various times ADMISSION: Tickets for Songs Of Guidance, Syair Biola, Rocking Good Times and Double Bill: No Parking On Odd Days and The Coffin Is Too Big For The Hole go on sale from tomorrow and are available from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588) INFO: Go to the Silver Arts website, silverarts.nac.gov.sg, for details

At a press preview on Tuesday, Oon sang the number Dragon And Phoenix. Asked how she has kept a singing career going for 60 years, she says in Mandarin: "The more I sing, the more I have voice to sing."

She adds that the concert was a "heaven-sent" chance to work with her son Goh, who is the chief artistic director of Toy Factory Productions.

Another new work created for Silver Arts is the revue Syair Biola, or Songs From The Violin, written and directed by theatre doyen Nadiputra and produced by rising theatre-maker Saiful Amri.

Nadiputra, 71, also acts in the musical production about an inter- racial marriage in a fictional kampung. The multiracial cast includes actresses Tammie Chew and Siti Shahirah Samad. They perform songs in different languages, from new Malay songs to oldies from Harry Belafonte, Teresa Teng and P. Ramlee.

Nadiputra jokes: "We have to cater to young people like me and also younger people like the actors."

A concert featuring the sounds of the Swinging Sixties has been commissioned for Silver Arts. Rocking Good Times on Sept 10 at the School of the Arts Concert Hall features three popular Singaporean bands from that decade: Pest Infested, The Trailers and The Straydogs.

Two short films have also been commissioned for Singapore Silver Shorts, a selection of family- themed films showing at Golden Village cinemas during the festival.

The new works include Rayqal, directed by Sufyan Sam'an, about a young man who bonds with his grandfather on learning that the older man used to play in a band.

The other is Happy To See You, a film about long-lost friends reunited at a doctor's clinic, directed by Yee Chang Kang and performed in Cantonese with English and Chinese subtitles.

Mandarin theatre group Nine Years Theatre will present a double bill of Kuo Pao Kun monologues in dialect. No Parking On Odd Days and The Coffin Is Too Big For The Hole have been performed in English or Mandarin numerous times.

Earlier this year, actors Hang Qian Chou and Tay Kong Hui translated the works into Cantonese and Teochew respectively for a showing under Centre 42's The Vault programme in May.

Director Nelson Chia, 45, says that viewers in May asked for repeat shows so they could take along their parents and elders, so he was delighted when Silver Arts decided to present the double bill again.

"It's introducing some of our theatre scripts to the older generation. They may not have heard of them when the monologues were in English or Mandarin," he says.