Two New York Times reporters will write book on sexual abuse

(NYTIMES) - The New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will publish a book about the sexual abuse and harassment scandals that have convulsed the nation over the past two months, Penguin Press confirmed on Thursday (Dec 7).

"In this moment of attack on their profession, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's investigative reporting on sexual harassment has proven that the discipline, craft and ethics of journalism can truly spark social change," Ann Godoff, president and editor-in-chief of Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, said in a statement. "Their book will contextualise and enlarge this important conversation."

Kantor and Twohey revealed decades of sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in an investigation published in early October. Their reporting led to Weinstein's firing and set off a national conversation about the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment. Several more investigative pieces followed, including one that expanded the timeline of allegations against Weinstein back to the 1970s; Twohey and Kantor wrote that article with another Times reporter, Ellen Gabler.

This week, a follow-up by Twohey, Kantor, Susan Dominus, Jim Rutenberg and Steve Eder detailed the vast network of "enablers, silencers and spies" who helped Weinstein cover up his abuses for decades.

In the weeks following the publication of the initial article, millions of women used the hashtag #MeToo to share their experiences, highlighting the vast scope of a problem many people, particularly men, had been unaware of.

Since October, reporters' investigations and victims' statements have provided evidence of assault or other misconduct by numerous prominent figures, including entertainers like Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K.; politicians like Sen. Al Franken, Rep. Trent Franks and Senate candidate Roy S. Moore; and journalists like Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose.

Godoff made the deal for the book's North American distribution rights with Kantor's and Twohey's literary agent, Elyse Cheney. No publication date has been set.