Tony Parsons and Ken Liu to headline Singapore Writers Festival

The Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) last Friday announced five international writers who will headline its 20th edition from Nov 3 to 12.

The festival line-up this year will include Chinese writer Lu Min, winner of the Lu Xun prize for short fiction and one of China People's Literature magazine's 20 best writers under 40; and American science-fiction and fantasy writer Ken Liu, who has received major awards such as the Nebula and Hugo.

Also on the list are Tamil novelist and literary scholar Perumal Murugan; best-selling British author and broadcaster Tony Parsons; and Malaysian composer Saidah Rastam, writer of Rosalie And Other Love Songs, a preservation project on Malayan music recordings, manuscripts and oral history.

Advance sales of festival passes will begin next Monday and end on Sept 4 via Sistic. The passes, which will be sold at a discounted price of $20 for a limited period, will allow entry to more than 100 events at the festival.

The festival, which is organised by the National Arts Council (NAC), will also introduce SWF Class for Schools 2017.

From Nov 6 to 10, best-selling international authors will visit primary and secondary schools to give talks.

WHERE: The Civic District WHEN: Nov 3 to 12 ADMISSION: $20 for early-bird festival passes via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Go to www.singaporewritersfestival.com and www.facebook.com/sgwritersfest

This year's festival theme is the Tamil word "Aram", meaning "goodness" or "doing good".

The word makes a notable appearance in Thirukkural, an ancient text about ethics and everyday virtue that is widely revered as the most influential literary work in the language.

This year's festival will present the inaugural Aram Conference, which is meant to address inter- culturalism, cross-border conflict and what youth want for Singapore's future.

Two weeks ago, festival organisers announced that Ireland would be this year's country of focus and that eight Irish writers, including young adult author Deirdre Sullivan and poet and editor Gerald Dawe, would be appearing.

The festival was started in 1986 as a biennial event and became an annual event in 2011.