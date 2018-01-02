Three experimental poets get US$40,000 grants each

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - The Foundation for Contemporary Arts has announced that it will give US$40,000 (S$53,000) grants to three experimental poets.

Each award was endowed by visual artists like Ellsworth Kelly and his partner Jack Shear, as well as the foundations of Cy Twombly and Roy Lichtenstein.

Painter Cecily Brown, one of the directors of the foundation, said in a statement that she was pleased "to make these awards in poetry, which is a perennially under-resourced field".

The grant from Kelly was given to Canadian poet Lisa Robertson, who has lived in France since 2004. Writing about her book Lisa Robertson's Magenta Soul Whip in The New York Times Book Review, Stephen Burt called her "hard to explain but easy to enjoy".

Anne Boyer, the Missouri-based poet who has written frankly about gender, class and illness, received the Cy Twombly Award for Poetry. Her recent books include Garments Against Women (2015), which critic Maureen N. McLane described in The New York Times Book Review as "a sad, beautiful, passionate book that registers the political economy of literature and of life itself".

The inaugural Roy Lichtenstein Award, which in the future can go to an artist in any discipline, has been given to New York-based poet and critic Fred Moten. He has long been interested in black culture and the relationship between experimental art and insurgent social movements.