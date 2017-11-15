The Museum of Modern Art celebrates actress Julianne Moore

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Actress Julianne Moore was honoured at the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit, Present by Chanel in New York on Monday (Nov 13).

The Oscar winner was celebrated by fellow actresses Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks, who called Moore a "decent human being."

"I love her as an artist, but I really love her as an activist and I'm going to get to talk a little bit about that tonight. That's what makes me most excited is amplifying her message about gun safety here tonight, which I feel like America needs," said Banks.

The annual event raised $1.2 million (S$1.63 million) which benefits MoMA's film department.

Past honourees include Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett and Quentin Tarantino.