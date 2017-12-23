Tall order for theatre

Like many Singaporeans, Mr Gieto Sugianto enjoys walking on the waterfront near the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay to enjoy what he calls "the iconic, almost 360-degree view".

His challenge now is to design a new mid-size theatre for the performing arts centre that will complement, but not block the skyline from the current promenade.

Mr Sugianto, 58, is design principal of local firm architects61, which leads a team chosen to develop a new $30-million waterfront theatre for the Esplanade by 2021.

The 43-year-old firm has helped develop several landmarks in the Marina Bay precinct. Its efforts include turning the former General Post Office into the Fullerton Hotel in 2000, developing the 2010 Helix Bridge connecting the Youth Olympic Park to the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort as well as designing the 2015 Jubilee Bridge linking the Esplanade promenade to Merlion Park.

Mr Sugianto says: "The new theatre should complement and not be blocking anything in the area.

"It's my personal experience that the waterfront where the theatre is located is a place where you walk and feel very close to the water and you have this almost 360-degree view of Marina Bay. This is a very iconic spot."

Shaping Singapore's skyline

FULLERTON HOTEL, 2000 Architects61 with DP Consultants helped convert the 1920s government building into a 400-room luxury hotel. In 2001, the project received an Architectural Heritage Award from the Urban Redevelopment Authority. In 2006, the project also won the firm one of the first President's Design Awards.

HELIX BRIDGE, 2010 Architects61 and Australia's Cox Rayner Architects developed the twisting Helix Bridge which links Marina Centre to the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort. The team won the award for World's Best Transport Building in 2010 at the World Architectural Festival Awards, a major gathering of the global architectural community.

JUBILEE BRIDGE, 2015 This 220m-long bridge opened in time for Singapore's Golden Jubilee in 2015 and was developed by architects61 with COX Architecture. It links the promenade in front of the Esplanade to Merlion Park.

The new waterfront theatre will be the firm's first project centred on a space for the performing arts, though architects61 also joined Richard Meier & Partners Architects in revamping the Capitol Theatre into a mixed-use development.

The Esplanade theatre will be built with United Kingdom-based theatre and acoustic design consultancy Charcoalblue.

The roughly 3,000 sq m waterfront spot chosen by the Esplanade for development was first examined from April to September last year by Charcoalblue.

The British firm was hired by the Esplanade, after a closed tender exercise, to study the area and report on the feasibility of building a theatre there.

Charcoalblue roped in architects61 for the feasibility study. This year, their team's design was chosen after 17 firms submitted their proposals in a two-stage open tender conducted from August.

The location and size of the area allotted for the building are the biggest challenges for the designers. The theatre must be striking enough to draw attention from passers-by and yet not stick out or block the existing skyline.

This means that the theatre cannot be too tall, though it is targeted to seat at least 550 viewers.

The 615-seat capacity of the Drama Centre Theatre at the National Library Building on Victoria Street is spread out over two floors.

Charcoalblue's partner Byron Harrison says: "The width of the auditorium that is needed to achieve the target seating capacity uses most of the available space. However, we're very conscious of the potential impact of a tall theatre wall so near to the bay."

Mr Sugianto agrees. "To do a theatre that is too high may not be the right answer because it's right next to the waterfront. We have to work diligently to solve this together with Charcoalblue."

Details are still being worked out ahead of ground-breaking, which is likely to happen in 2019.

Both representatives say there will be flexible elements in the new theatre that allow artists to customise the space.

Charcoalblue is known for an innovative Chicago theatre, The Yard, which allows stage and seating layout to be changed to fit from 150 to 850 viewers.

Mr Harrison says the Esplanade theatre will not use the "heavy engineering approach" of The Yard, where mobile seating towers are moved around. "We envision the new Waterfront Theatre to be a less formal environment where the flexible elements live inside the fixed architectural expression of the theatre, rather than moving the architecture around the room."

It may be possible for seats to be flattened, for example, so that the audience can surround the stage, says Mr Sugianto.

He adds that the design of the theatre itself must intrigue people enough to come and investigate the space.

"It must be welcoming to anyone walking by. We'd like a theatre that can draw attention from passers-by and the audience inside."

Which brings them back to the question of the final design.

Mr Sugianto says it is too early to share details or drawings, but "the theatre will be a complement to what has happened on the Marina Bay waterfront".

He adds: "Architects61 is fortunate to have been involved in the development of the area. We understand the relationship between the city and the water."