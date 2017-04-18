Six mid-sized venues and their demand

CAPITOL THEATRE

Where: 11 Stamford Road

Seating capacity: About 800 Opened in 1930 as a cinema theatre, Capitol Building underwent a four- year renovation and relaunched as an arts and culture venue in 2015.

A feature of the theatre's new design is its rotational floor system, where seats can be flipped and lowered into the ground for a flat, open floor. This was used to create a dancefloor for The Henderson Project's tribute to night spot Zouk, titled One Last Time, in March.

The venue's public calendar shows that 28 days have been booked for events last month and this month, excluding private events and days when productions move into and out of the theatre.

DRAMA CENTRE THEATRE

Where: 100 Victoria Street

Seating capacity: 615 The theatre moved from Fort Canning to its current premises in 2005.

Located within the National Library building, it has been a venue for past editions of the Singapore International Festival of Arts and productions by local theatre companies.

It is booked for about 80 per cent of the year and has bookings until next year.

VICTORIA THEATRE

Where: 9 Empress Place

Seating capacity: 614 First opened in 1905, Victoria Theatre is Singapore's oldest existing performing arts venue. It underwent a four-year, $158-million refurbishment and reopened in 2014.

It has been a regular venue for major local theatre companies. Wild Rice's production La Cage Aux Folles will be staged here from tomorrow to May 13.

The space is booked for about 80 per cent of the year and has bookings until 2019.

THE SINGAPORE AIRLINES THEATRE

Where: 1 McNally Street, within Lasalle College of the Arts' McNally campus

Seating capacity: 480 The theatre opened in 2009 and is primarily used by the school to prepare its students for a career in the performing arts.

But it is available for rent during its non-peak seasons such as in June, July and December.

Major festivals that have taken place here include Wild Rice's Singapore Theatre Festival and The Theatre Practice's M1 Chinese Theatre Festival.

UNIVERSITY CULTURAL CENTRE (UCC) THEATRE

Where: 50 Kent Ridge Crescent

Seating capacity: 455 Located in the National University of Singapore (NUS), the UCC Theatre opened in 2000 and has hosted university communities, Nobel laureates, as well as professional and non-professional arts groups.

However, it will be closed for upgrading works from mid-August for about six months.

SCHOOL OF THE ARTS (SOTA) DRAMA THEATRE

Where: 1 Zubir Said Drive

Seating capacity: 421 While the theatre, which opened in 2011, often stages its original school productions, it has also hosted performances by both local and international professional theatre companies.

These include Frontier Danceland's production Milieu 2016 and the upcoming stage-adaptation of the children's book, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, by ABA Productions.