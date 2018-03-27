Singapore Shelf

FICTION

RAINBIRDS

By Clarissa Goenawan

Math Paper Press/Paperback/ 309 pages/$22/BooksActually

Graduate student Ren Ishida travels from Tokyo to the small town of Akakawa to find out why his sister Keiko was murdered. There, he slips into the life she once led, taking her job as a cram school tutor and moving in with her enigmatic landlord.

NON-FICTION

SACRED LOVE: EROTIC ART IN THE TEMPLES OF NEPAL

By Shivaji Das

Mandala Book Point/Hardcover/ 184 pages/$80 before GST/ BooksActually Travel writer Das looks into the mystery of the erotic carvings that proliferate among the temples of Kathmandu Valley. In a series of photographs, he captures the details of these carvings, as well as the vanishing trade of wood-carving in the valley and the reconstruction efforts to restore the carvings following the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

BREAST CANCER MEANINGS

Edited by Cynthia Chou and Miriam Koktvedgaard Zeitzen

National University of Singapore Press/ Paperback/241 pages/Books Kinokuniya and nuspress.nus.edu.sg

More women die of breast cancer in Asia than in the rest of the world. This collection gathers the stories of breast cancer patients across the continent, along with those of caregivers, doctors, traditional healers and ordinary people, to see what meanings the disease has in different Asian societies.

OUR HOMES, OUR STORIES

Edited by Karien van Ditzhuijzen

Home (Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics)/Paperback/ 150 pages/$15, $10 for migrant workers and students/Books Kinokuniya, BooksActually, First Draft, Tango Mango, Cat Socrates and Home offices at Lucky Plaza and Guillemard Road Domestic workers from Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and India share their real-life stories of leaving home to come to work in Singapore in this anthology, from tales of salary deductions and starvation to unexpected bonds and dreams realised.

POETRY

WHO ARE YOU MY COUNTRY?

Edited by Winston Toh Ghee Wei, Theophilus Kwek, Joshua Jesudason and Hygin Fernandez

Landmark Books/Paperback/ 112 pages/$14.90/Books Kinokuniya and localbooks.sg

This anthology pairs the works of literary pioneers, such as Francis P. Ng's F. M. S. R. and Wang Gungwu's Pulse, with responses from contemporary writers below the age of 35, as they ruminate on what it means to build a nation.

COMICS

KUNGFU DOUGH

By Don Low

Cosh Studios/Paperback/64 pages/ $14.90/Books Kinokuniya, Popular and BooksActually Yan is a baker by day and a secret gongfu fighter by night. All she wants is to help her family's bakery survive the gang wars and economic crises of post-war Singapore - but an encounter with an intrepid journalist might unmask her.

WE'LL EAT WHEN WE'RE DONE

By Dave Chua and Max Loh

Cosh Studios/Paperback/64 pages/ $14.90/Books Kinokuniya, Popular and BooksActually

Sunil and his grandmother are trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic Singapore overrun by technology-infected zombies - though it would be a plus if they could get their hands on the ingredients for chicken rice.

UNSTABLE FOUNDATIONS

By Joelyn Alexandra and Elvin Ching

Cosh Studios/Paperback/64 pages/ $14.90/Books Kinokuniya, Popular and BooksActually

Strapped for university fees, Madeline decides to hunt for World War II Japanese general Tomoyuki Yamashita's gold. But an encounter with a mysterious veteran traveller makes her question her quest.

TERUMBU

By Cheah Sinann

Cosh Studios/Paperback/64 pages/ $14.90/Books Kinokuniya, Popular and BooksActually

In mid-19th century Singapore, a young Riau pirate and the daughter of a penghulu chief are entwined in a star-crossed love affair.