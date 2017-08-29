Singapore Shelf

FICTION

THE BRIGADIER'S DAUGHTER

By Paul Callan

Epigram Books/ Paperback/ 256 pages/ $26.64/Major bookstores

This erotic novel, set in pre-merger Malaya, tells the tale of two star-crossed lovers: Jin, a sensitive kampung lad and aspiring artist, and Stephanie, the privileged Eurasian daughter of a brigadier.

NON-FICTION

A PENNILESS BOY, CHEW JOO CHIAT

By Philip Chew

Ethos Books/ Paperback/ 112 pages/$12/ Times, Books Kinokuniya and Select Books

Chew, an 82-year-old heritage blogger, has put into print his mission of tracing the life of his ancestor, trader and plantation owner Chew Joo Chiat, after whom the Joo Chiat area is named.

PUAN NOOR AISHAH: SINGAPORE'S FIRST LADY

By Kevin Y. L. Tan

Straits Times Press/ Paperback/ 200 pages/ $26.75/Major bookstores

At the age of 26, shy, quiet Noor Aishah Mohammad Salim was thrust into the limelight as Singapore's first lady. This biography gives a rare glimpse into her life and that of her husband, Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, supplemented with a wealth of never-before-seen personal photos.

BEHIND EVERY *ITCH IS A BACK STORY

By Daniel Boey

Marshall Cavendish/ Paperback/ 288 pages/ $28 before GST/ Major bookstores

In his second book, the fashion veteran opens up about growing up with allergic outbreaks such as eczema and how, despite them, he managed to break into the image-conscious fashion industry. Unusual for a memoir, it is filled with fashion spreads styled to accompany Boey's narrative.

YOUNG ADULT

EVER

By Gabby Tye

Bubbly Books/ Paperback/ 248 pages/ $17.01/Books Kinokuniya, Times and selected Popular stores

In the first of a two-part sequel to teenage author Tye's RunHideSeek trilogy, survivors of the zombie apocalypse find new hope in the peaceful Camp Zero, where parents are reunited with their children and crops flourish. But the adults who run the camp seem to be hiding something and new horrors lurk outside.

CHILDREN'S

THE MERMAID WHO BECAME A CHAMPION

By Yip Pin Xiu and Rohit Brijnath, illustrated by Anngee Neo

Straits Times Press/Paperback/36 pages/$16/ Major bookstores

Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, who overcame muscular dystrophy to clinch Singapore's first Paralympic gold medal at the age of 16, has penned a children's book that tells her life story for young readers, that they may take heart from her resilience.