Singapore Shelf

FICTION
THE BRIGADIER'S DAUGHTER
By Paul Callan
Epigram Books/ Paperback/ 256 pages/ $26.64/Major bookstores
This erotic novel, set in pre-merger Malaya, tells the tale of two star-crossed lovers: Jin, a sensitive kampung lad and aspiring artist, and Stephanie, the privileged Eurasian daughter of a brigadier.
NON-FICTION
A PENNILESS BOY, CHEW JOO CHIAT
By Philip Chew
Ethos Books/ Paperback/ 112 pages/$12/ Times, Books Kinokuniya and Select Books
Chew, an 82-year-old heritage blogger, has put into print his mission of tracing the life of his ancestor, trader and plantation owner Chew Joo Chiat, after whom the Joo Chiat area is named.
PUAN NOOR AISHAH: SINGAPORE'S FIRST LADY
By Kevin Y. L. Tan
Straits Times Press/ Paperback/ 200 pages/ $26.75/Major bookstores
At the age of 26, shy, quiet Noor Aishah Mohammad Salim was thrust into the limelight as Singapore's first lady. This biography gives a rare glimpse into her life and that of her husband, Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, supplemented with a wealth of never-before-seen personal photos.
BEHIND EVERY *ITCH IS A BACK STORY
By Daniel Boey
Marshall Cavendish/ Paperback/ 288 pages/ $28 before GST/ Major bookstores
In his second book, the fashion veteran opens up about growing up with allergic outbreaks such as eczema and how, despite them, he managed to break into the image-conscious fashion industry. Unusual for a memoir, it is filled with fashion spreads styled to accompany Boey's narrative.
YOUNG ADULT
EVER
By Gabby Tye
Bubbly Books/ Paperback/ 248 pages/ $17.01/Books Kinokuniya, Times and selected Popular stores
In the first of a two-part sequel to teenage author Tye's RunHideSeek trilogy, survivors of the zombie apocalypse find new hope in the peaceful Camp Zero, where parents are reunited with their children and crops flourish. But the adults who run the camp seem to be hiding something and new horrors lurk outside.
CHILDREN'S
THE MERMAID WHO BECAME A CHAMPION
By Yip Pin Xiu and Rohit Brijnath, illustrated by Anngee Neo
Straits Times Press/Paperback/36 pages/$16/ Major bookstores
Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, who overcame muscular dystrophy to clinch Singapore's first Paralympic gold medal at the age of 16, has penned a children's book that tells her life story for young readers, that they may take heart from her resilience.