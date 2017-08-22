Singapore Art Museum appoints new curatorial director

Singapore - The Singapore Art Museum (SAM) today announced that seasoned Singapore curator June Yap will take up the role of director of curatorial, programmes and publications from Sept 1.

As an independent curator, Yap has more than a decade's worth of experience in both the local and international art world, including a two-year stint at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and leaderships roles at the Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore.

While she is not the museum's director, Yap's appointment helps fills a leadership vacuum in SAM following the exit of previous museum director Susie Lingam last year.

In her new role, Yap will help shape the museum's content creation and bolster the curatorial team as SAM prepares to undergo a revamp which includes a creation of double-volume spaces and enhanced facilities.

Yap has also been involved in SAM's exhibitions since the early 2000s, having served as a curator with the contemporary art museum in 2003 and 2004. She was also a member of its acquisitions committee and the Singapore Biennale 2016 advisory committee.

She says: "SAM has come a long way since it first opened in 1996. This period of rejuvenation and improvement of its buildings presents a great opportunity for reflection upon the museum's historic moments, as well as to forge its future path."

Says Ms Jane Ittogi, chair of the SAM Board: "I have no doubt that Dr June Yap's coming in to lead SAM's team of highly capable curators will take our research and programming of contemporary art into new territory."