Shock, grief: Celebs react online to Chester Bennington's death

As news broke that 41-year-old Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Thursday, celebrities expressed their shock on social media and paid tribute to the singer.
They included his bandmate Mike Shinoda and film-maker Joss Whedon.
The authorities said Bennington's death was being handled as an apparent suicide.
Linkin Park's latest album, One More Light, was released in May and the band embarked on a world tour.
On Twitter, Bennington's bandmate Shinoda reacted with: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."
Robert DeLeo, bass player of the Stone Temple Pilots posted a music video from 2001 featuring Bennington, who sang with the band for two years after lead singer Scott Weiland left. DeLeo later posted a candid photo of Bennington as well.
Pop rock group One Republic posted: "This breaks our heart", followed by a call for those with suicidal thoughts to reach out for help.
Rockers Imagine Dragons tweeted: "no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington."
Director Joss Whedon said:"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here
On Instagram, Rihanna posted a photo of Bennington, captioned by a string of emojis and the words: "Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark"