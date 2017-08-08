Setting the stage for the National Day Parade show

Imagine this scenario: 100 handheld puppets with bright red "blood balls" in their stomachs.

Overhead, a menacing aerial mosquito puppet that is 4m high and 7m long hovers.

To drive these pests away, you, in the audience, are taught how to do the "mozzie clap" together - a combination of light, sound and motion.

If this sounds like a new family-friendly interactive theatrical show, you are not exactly wrong.

This is what you can expect at the National Day Parade (NDP) this year, with at least six theatre practitioners involved in the creative design of the show.

It takes place at the Marina Bay Floating Platform tomorrow evening and will be broadcast live on Mediacorp television channels and livestreamed on YouTube.

Toy Factory Productions artistic director Goh Boon Teck, 45, is the creative director of this year's show, in charge of over 3,000 performers and various performance elements.

He has roped in a team of capable theatre practitioners, including stage designer Christopher Chua, 40, and lighting designer Gabriel Chan, 33.

Previous year's creative directors have been seasoned theatre directors as well, such as Ivan Heng, Glen Goei and Selena Tan.

"It's like a very big live outdoor show. You need the knowledge of a theatre director to make everything happen - such as what kind of lighting and music to use to make the storytelling clearer," says Goh, who is helming the NDP show for the third time.

The last time he was in charge was in 2008.

The main narrative of this year's NDP show is the collective strength of Singaporeans to overcome challenges, such as the threat of mosquitoes to their health.

Chua is the man behind the props design this year.

Besides the mosquitoes, he has designed a 16m-high mountain prop that will be used in the finale and also a large human head.

Chua, who usually designs sets for arts companies such as Singapore Lyric Opera and Toy Factory Productions, notes that with the NDP show being outdoors, there are some limitations to what he can do.

"In the theatre, we can use lighting or try to design some 'hidden' secrets, such as a prop that appears to fly, to create magic within the confines of the theatre. With an outdoor performance, we have to forgo that," says Chua, who is part of the NDP creative team for the first time.

But there will be some "flying" props on stage at the NDP, thanks to an aerial system that is being installed for the first time for the show at the floating platform.

The system can be used to elevate props and performers 20m off the ground.

There will also be the largest revolving stage and moveable LED screens in NDP history.

Chua adds that props have to be lightweight and able to withstand any weather changes.

There is also the element of safety.

One of the props integrates a self-balancing personal mobility device with a canoe-shaped frame to make it seem like the performers are riding in a "leaf canoe".

It is used in a segment that talks about how Singapore generates clean water, referencing its Garden City image.

Chua says it took two to three weeks of trial and error to ensure that the "leaf canoe" was safe to use and the performers could balance on it while performing choreographed segments.

"It went haywire initially because we placed the frame incorrectly on the device. We managed to solve the issue after two to three weeks, after making some adjustments," he says.

"With theatre shows, I usually do things like carpentry, but this was more like mechanical engineering. It's actually quite fun," he adds.

Lighting designer Chan, 33, also recognises that there are things he can learn by being part of such a large-scale show.

"Playing with a much bigger space than the theatres we usually work in, we have to bring the audience's attention to certain parts of the stage. It's about creating a sense of spectacle and creating an atmosphere of celebration," he says.

It is also Chan's first foray into the NDP show, though he has worked on other outdoor performances, such as Shakespeare In The Park at Fort Canning by Singapore Repertory Theatre.

Chan has the added advantage of having a co-lighting designer in the form of seven-year NDP veteran Javier Tan, 47.

"Javier has seen what works and knows the requirements of the show.

"I've learnt a lot about creating a big-scale spectacle using lights, while I think I bring some insight into how we can approach more romantic, delicate moments that are a little more theatrical," says Chan.

Besides Chan and Chua, Goh has also roped in other theatre practitioners, such as sound designer Shah Tahir, costume designer Max Tan and choreographer Andy Cai.

Says Goh: "I'm very proud. Without theatre specialists, it is not possible to do this show. I brought everyone together because I know the capability of the people we have in the scene."

Chua adds: "Theatre can be pretty niche. A lot of people don't realise that within that little box of the theatre, there is a lot of skill involved. It's a privilege to be able to practise our craft live in front of so many people."