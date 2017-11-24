Samurai Macbeth

Masachika Ichimura as Macbeth and Yuko Tanaka as Lady Macbeth. (From far Left) Kyozo Nakamura, Eiichi Seike and Yamato Kamiyama as the three witches.
Masachika Ichimura as Macbeth and Yuko Tanaka as Lady Macbeth.ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH
Late Japanese great Yukio Ninagawa set his version of the Scottish Play in war-torn, 16th-century Japan

Shakespeare's Macbeth becomes a samurai saga through the vision of the late, great Japanese director Yukio Ninagawa.

Ninagawa Company's production runs at the Esplanade Theatre today and tomorrow, 25 years after it was first staged in Singapore. Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are played by Masachika Ichimura and Yuko Tanaka.

Ninagawa reworked the Scottish Play in 1980, setting it in war-torn, 16th-century Japan and creating a stage which evokes the traditional Buddhist altar present in most Japanese homes.

Two crones, not present in Shakespeare's script, open the doors of the altar before the action begins and remain onstage as observers. The audience is thus always aware of the staged nature of the production, as well as the inexorable, inescapable whirlpool of events Macbeth is trapped in.

Ninagawa revived his Macbeth in 2015 for international stagings. He died in May last year, aged 80.

  • BOOK IT / NINAGAWA MACBETH BY NINAGAWA COMPANY

  • WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

    WHEN: Today, 7.30pm & tomorrow, 2pm

    ADMISSION: $48 to $188 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

