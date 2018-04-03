Relive the old days of Jurong and Jalan Besar at Singapore Heritage Festival

This year, the Singapore Heritage Festival will be paying attention not only to much-feted heritage areas such as Chinatown and Bugis, but also the unsung industrial districts that drove Singapore's economy.

The festival, which runs from Friday to April 22, will focus on Jurong and Jalan Besar for the first time - reliving not just their industrial rise, but also the drive-in cinema and dance halls of yore for which they were famous.