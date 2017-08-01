Malaysian writer and former Hwa Chong student gets six-figure sum for debut novel

"How do you solve a murder when you can only remember yesterday?"

This is not a question that pops into the mind of the average commuter, but it was haunting Felicia Yap as she headed to ballroom dance class.

The Malaysia-born, London- based author could not stop thinking about it, even as her perplexed partner dipped and spun her.

"I worked out all the contours of the story on the dance floor, in between the twists and turns," she says. "I think that influenced the way that the plot moves too."

The 36-year-old's debut novel Yesterday made international headlines months before it hit shelves, with publications such as The Guardian and Newsweek dubbing her a "rising star of 2017" and a "literary event".

Yesterday, which went to Headline Publishing Group in Britain for a six-figure sum after a bidding war, is a speculative psychological thriller hinging on the premise that, after a certain age, people lose the ability to remember their past after a day or two.

Yap has lived in Britain for 17 years and it is where the novel is set. In it, society is stratified into Monos and Duos.

The former can remember only one day, while the latter retain memories of two and therefore enjoy social superiority.

People rely on past entries in devices called iDiaries to keep track of what has happened to them. Instead of memory recall, each has to memorise past experiences as facts.

"What I really wanted to explore in Yesterday was this fear of forgetting, which is why we have this desire to write things down," says Yap over the telephone from London.

"And then there's the slippery nature of our memories, which change all the time - they're substituted or transformed. What do we choose to remember and what do we choose to forget?"

Yap's own past is a diverse one.

Born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, she studied at Hwa Chong Junior College and did an internship at The Business Times in Singapore, but dropped the Singapore Press Holdings scholarship she was offered because she wanted to do a PhD.

She read biochemistry at Imperial College London and went on to become a researcher at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg.

But the sterile confines of the laboratory were ill-suited to her personality.

Reading Eric Lomax's autobiography The Railway Man, about his time as a Japanese prisoner of war working on the Death Railway during World War II, inspired her to jump tracks and study history at Cambridge University.

She obtained her PhD and went on to teach history, until the chance came to make a little history of her own by writing her first novel.

Yap, who is engaged to a British economist at a development bank, is already working on a prequel to Yesterday, ironically titled Today. She has also been receiving film offers for her first novel, which she remains tight-lipped about.

In the novel, people are able to alter their version of the past by tweaking their iDiary entries. This can range from harmless white lies to make one feel good about oneself to more dangerous deceptions, such as when murderers let themselves forget they committed murder.

This already happens, to some degree, in the way people manage social media, says Yap.

"Technology encourages data fictions - the projection of another self to the rest of the world. Our public selves, in some ways, are very skewed representations of our true selves."

Society, she observes, is becoming increasingly dependent on technology to carry out the task of memory.

She quotes some research she recently read, which suggests that the autocomplete function on Google search is affecting people's ability to remember things without the aid of the computer.

While Yesterday seems to fall in line with the recent "grip lit" trend - female-driven psychological thrillers such as Gone Girl and The Girl On The Train, which have seen a surge in popularity - Yap says she drew on literary classics such as Patricia Highsmith's The Talented Mr Ripley and F. Scott Fitzgerald's Tender Is The Night.

She says her novel is, at its core, a love story. "I wanted to look at love and hatred and how they're both linked to memory.

"Hatred, after all, is the accumulated sum total of grievances. And how can you love someone if you don't remember why?"