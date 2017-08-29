One play in one day

In the middle of next month, 80 people will challenge themselves to write a new play in exactly one day.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of TheatreWorks' 24-Hour Playwriting Competition, which has inspired several theatre-makers here.

The contest will be held from Sept 16 at 4pm to Sept 17, 4pm, in the green camp of Kampung Kampus near Lower Seletar Reservoir.

TheatreWorks prides itself on never repeating a location for the competition, which is organised in partnership with the South East Community Development Council. Locations range from Gillman Barracks last year to an Ikea outlet in 2002 and along the Singapore River in 1999.

Wherever the location, participants are assured of food, paper and power outlets.

No one can cheat with a pre-prepared script as five "stimuli" are released at set times during the 24-hour period. These could be a sentence - the opening line of everyone's play is usually provided in the opening speech - a work of art, or, as in one year, a puddle of neon liquid created from broken glowsticks. These have to be incorporated into the script in order of appearance.

TheatreWorks' managing director Tay Tong says: "There are many closet writers who want to write, but have never taken that first step. The competition commits a person to just 24 hours of intense writing, which, in a number of cases, encourages the participant to start writing plays more seriously."

Contestants can register in either the youth category for writers aged 15 to 18 ($40 registration fee) or in the open category for those aged 19 and older ($55 fee). Each category offers cash prizes ranging from a $100 merit prize to $700 for the first-place winner.

Playwright-director Jacke Chye, 50, has taken part in the contest almost every year in the past decade. His comic play The Cheongsam Mafia won second prize in the 2009 edition. He hopes to stage it next year with his Playground Entertainment troupe.

Playground Entertainment's inaugural production in 2014, the Chinese New Year drama Firecrackers & Bombshells, won a merit prize in the 2008 edition of the same competition.

Chye says: "Despite the stress of the ticking deadline coupled with the lack of sleep, this competition ensures that I do produce at least one original work every year. I have found that when I set aside time to write together with a bunch of playwrights, I get really inspired. And I can develop the work further later."

Similarly, secondary school English teacher Ahmad Musta'ain Khamis, 30, appreciates the "special space and time to focus purely on writing" as he can focus on theatre only in the little free time he has after work.

He first took part in 2008. In 2010, his play Serunding, about the disappearance of a child, won first prize in the open category in 2010.

He is now a member of the Main Tulis playwrights group, which wrote nine-minute plays that were performed at Centre 42 during the recent Singapore Night Festival. He has also taken part in the Open Homes drama project organised by the Singapore International Festival of Arts in 2015 and this year.

"We can be so busy with work and school. This competition gives us a chance to stand still for a while and be more introspective - 24 hours of nothing to worry about other than what's going to happen to the character in our plays," he says.

Akshita Nanda

•For details and to register for the 24-Hour Playwriting Competition, go to writingandcommunity2017.wordpress.com/24-hour-playwriting-competition