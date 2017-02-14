Nominees for the M1-The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards

PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR

•B*tch: The Origin Of The Female Species (Edith Podesta, presented by M1 Singapore Fringe Festival)

•Electra (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Falling (Pangdemonium)

•Grandmother Tongue (Wild Rice/Wild Rice's Singapore Theatre Festival)

•Manifesto (Drama Box and The Necessary Stage)

BEST PRODUCTION FOR THE YOUNG

•Charlotte's Web (Singapore Repertory Theatre's The Little Company)

•Hanuman - The Superhero Monkey (Singapore Repertory Theatre's The Little Company)

•Journey To The West: Treasures From The Dragon Palace (The Finger Players/Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay) •Rainbow Fish (I Theatre)

•The Magic Lantern (Paper Monkey Theatre/ Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay)

BEST DIRECTOR

•Edith Podesta for B*tch: The Origin Of The Female Species (Edith Podesta, presented by M1 Singapore Fringe Festival)

•Natalie Hennedige for Electra (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Tracie Pang for Falling (Pangdemonium) •Ian Loy for Grandpa Cherry Blossom (Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay)

•Alvin Tan and Kok Heng Leun for Manifesto (Drama Box and The Necessary Stage)

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

•Edith Podesta for B*tch: The Origin Of The Female Species (Edith Podesta, presented by M1 Singapore Fringe Festival)

•Joel Tan for Cafe (The Twenty- Something Theatre Festival)

•Natalie Hennedige and Michelle Tan for Electra (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Thomas Lim for Grandmother Tongue (Wild Rice/Wild Rice's Singapore Theatre Festival)

•Haresh Sharma for Manifesto (Drama Box and The Necessary Stage)

BEST ACTOR

•Lim Yu-Beng for Art (Singapore Repertory Theatre)

•Andrew Marko for Falling (Pangdemonium)

•Thomas Pang for Ophelia (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Fido Ahdross for Raden Mas: An Epic Of A Princess (Sri Mamanda Bangsawan)

•Joshua Lim for Starring Hitler As Jekyll And Hyde (The Finger Players)

BEST ACTRESS

•Edith Podesta for B*tch: The Origin Of The Female Species (Edith Podesta, presented by M1 Singapore Fringe Festival)

•Edith Podesta for Electra (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Tan Kheng Hua for Falling (Pangdemonium)

•Jalyn Han for Grandmother Tongue (Wild Rice/Wild Rice's Singapore Theatre Festival)

•Judee Tan for Meenah And Cheenah (Dream Academy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

•Ghafir Akbar for Disgraced (Singapore Repertory Theatre)

•Lian Sutton for Electra (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Rei Poh for Grandmother Tongue (Wild Rice/Wild Rice's Singapore Theatre Festival)

•Saiful Amri for Hawa (Hatch Theatrics/Wild Rice's Singapore Theatre Festival)

•Adrian Pang for The Effect (Pangdemonium)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

•Sharda Harrison for Electra (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Sukania Venugopal for Ghost Writer (The Necessary Stage)

•Tan Kheng Hua for The Effect (Pangdemonium)

•Frances Lee for The Last Bull: A Life In Flamenco (Checkpoint Theatre/Singapore International Festival of Arts)

BEST ENSEMBLE

•Cafe (The Twenty-Something Theatre Festival)

•Dark Room (Edith Podesta/ Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay/Esplanade Presents: The Studios)

•Manifesto (Drama Box and The Necessary Stage)

•Red Sky (Nine Years Theatre)

•Rent (Pangdemonium)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

•Adrian Tan for Dark Room (Edith Podesta/Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay)

•Andy Lim for Electra (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Lim Woan Wen for Inheritance (The Finger Players)

•Petrina Dawn Tan for Manifesto (Drama Box and The Necessary Stage)

•James Tan for Red Sky (Nine Years Theatre)

BEST SET DESIGN

•Sebastian Zeng for Grandpa Cherry Blossom (Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay)

•Bernice Ong for Intrusions (Jean Ng and Joavien Ng/ Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay)

•Wong Chee Wai for Lord Of The Flies (Sight Lines Productions and Blank Space Theatre)

•neontights for Ophelia (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Nadiputra, Nas Hakim and Zulkarnine (Sri Mamanda Bangsawan Set Design Team) for Raden Mas: An Epic Of A Princess (Sri Mamanda Bangsawan)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

•Philip Tan for Electra (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Suhaili Safari and Grace Kalaiselvi for Mother I : Amma Naan : Ibu Aku (Grace Kalaiselvi)

•Philip Tan for Ophelia (Cake Theatrical Productions)

•Bani Haykal for Rosnah (The Necessary Stage)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

•Max Tan and Yuan Zhiying of MAX.TAN for Manifesto (Drama Box and The Necessary Stage)

•Suryani Pani, Zaza and Masmunah (Sri Mamanda Bangsawan Costume Design Team) for Raden Mas: An Epic Of A Princess (Sri Mamanda Bangsawan)

•Anthony Tan for Red Sky (Nine Years Theatre)

•Mitsushi Yanaihara for Sandaime Richard (Singapore International Festival of Arts)

•David Lee for Tropical Traumas: A Series Of Cinematographic Choreographies (Brian Gothong Tan and Singapore International Festival of Arts)

BEST MULTIMEDIA DESIGN

•Brian Gothong Tan for B*tch: The Origin Of The Female Species (Edith Podesta, presented by M1 Singapore Fringe Festival)

•Loo Zihan for Manifesto (Drama Box and The Necessary Stage)

•Brandon Tay for The Chronicles Of One And Zero: Kancil (Zeugma, presented by M1 Singapore Fringe Festival)

•Genevieve Peck for The Effect (Pangdemonium)

•Brian Gothong Tan for Tropical Traumas: A Series Of Cinematographic Choreographies (Brian Gothong Tan and Singapore International Festival of Arts)

