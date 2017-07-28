Arts Picks: Wild & Free

WILD & FREE

The exhibition of wildlife photos taken by the late Silvana Regina Sutanto is organised by her family and friends. Ms Sutanto died in a guesthouse fire on an Alaskan island last year. She was a businesswoman and avid photographer with a keen interest in nature and wildlife.

WHERE: Visual Arts Centre, 01-02 Dhoby Ghaut Green, 10 Penang Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, from 7pm; Sunday to Aug 6, 11am to 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: silvanasfoundation.sg

SSO SUBSCRIPTION CONCERT: MENDELSSOHN PIANO CONCERTO 1 • BRAHMS SYMPHONIES

Pianist Melvyn Tan performs Mendelssohn's energetic First Piano Concerto with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, conducted by music director Shui Lan. The programme also includes Brahms' Third Symphony and Strauss' Death And Transfiguration.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 to $88 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.sso.org.sg

L'INCORONAZIONE DI POPPEA

New Opera Singapore is making a name with opera stagings that arrest the eye and ear. Soprano Victoria Songwei Li sings the part of Poppea, lover of Nerone (Leslie Tay) and eventual empress of Rome in the Monteverdi opera, L'Incoronazione Di Poppea.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm; Sunday, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $25 to $80 from Sistic INFO: www.newoperasingapore.sg

RED RIDING HOOD

Singapore Repertory Theatre's The Little Company presents the story of Red, a girl who braves danger to reunite her family. Based on the tale of Red Riding Hood, the production is in Mandarin.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road, Robertson Quay WHEN: Until Sept 1, 10am (weekdays); 11am and 2pm (weekends and public holidays) ADMISSION: $25 & $28 from Sistic