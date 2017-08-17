NLB exhibition on early Malay manuscripts and literature opens, will run until Feb 2017

SINGAPORE - The National Library Board on Thursday (Aug 17) unveiled its latest exhibition, Tales Of The Malay World: Manuscripts And Early Books, at an opening ceremony attended by Minister for Communications and Information Dr Yaacob Ibrahim.

The exhibition, which will run at the National Library until February next year, showcases more than 140 rare items from handwritten manuscripts to early lithographed books, some of which are on loan from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Through them, one can trace the ways traditional Malay literature has been captured in ink on paper, and Singapore's history as an important printing hub for the region in the late 19th century.

The items include a copy of the famous Malay manuscript Sulalat al-Salatin (Sejarah Melayu) which once belonged to Sir Stamford Raffles, and the Hikayat Abdullah, the 1849 autobiography of scholar and translator Munshi Abdullah, which was the first Malay work to have been printed by a local.

There are also important works from Malay literature, such as the oldest extant copy of the Hikayat Hang Tuah, which tells the story of the famous warrior Hang Tuah and his four friends, and the 17th-century Syair Perang Mengkasar, the earliest known example of the syair, a rhyming narrative poem.

Also on display is the ornate manuscript of the famous Taj al-Salatin (The Crown Of Kings), a 24-chapter guide to the duties of kings, the nobility and their subjects.

VIEW IT/ TALES OF THE MALAY WORLD: MANUSCRIPTS AND EARLY BOOKS

WHERE: National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street, Level 10 Gallery

WHEN: Until Feb 25, 2018, 9am to 9pm daily; closed at 5pm on eves of Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year; closed on public holidays

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: https://www.nlb.gov.sg