Legally Blonde - The Musical coming to Singapore on May 8, 2018

SINGAPORE - Legally Blonde - The Musical will be in Singapore at The Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands from May 8, 2018.

Based on the movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde, is a romantic comedy about a southern California sorority girl, Elle Woods, who enrols in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend.

In 2007, the production received seven Tony Award nominations, including Best Original Score and Best Leading Actress in a Musical ( Laura Bell Bundy), but did not win any awards.

Music and lyrics are by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach.

"Audiences are going to be tickled pink by Legally Blonde," said director Jeffery B. Moss. "This is a feelgood musical with a valuable message: Be true to yourself."

Tickets are available from Friday (Dec 1).

BOOK IT/LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

WHEN: From May 8, 2018; 8 pm

(Tuesdays to Fridays); 2 and 8 pm (Saturdays); 1 and 6pm (Sundays)

ADMISSION: From $65 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) or from www.MarinaBaySands.com/ticketing