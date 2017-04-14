Lang Lang cancels performances till June

Celebrity pianist Lang Lang has cancelled performances for the next three months due to an injury.

"Lang Lang regrets to announce that he is forced to cancel performances through the end of June due to inflammation in his left arm," said a statement from the pianist.

The classical music star is under doctor's orders to rest and allow his arm to heal, it added.

The Chinese pianist has not played much lately, missing most of March because of flu, according to the music site slippedisc.com.

He was scheduled to play in Zurich in April and Paris in May. A recital in Bergen, Norway is also listed on the musician's website.