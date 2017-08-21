Home-grown Dim Sum Warriors steam up China

PHOTO: STEFEN CHOW
Published
42 min ago

A Singaporean-led musical about gongfu-fighting dim sum has won over audiences in Shanghai with its wacky premise, in which three young dumplings fight a villainous pot of instant noodles to save their kingdom. Dim Sum Warriors, which is based on the comic series of the same name by Singaporean couple Colin Goh and Woo Yen Yen, is produced by renowned Taiwanese theatre director Stan Lai and scored by Pulitzer Prize-winning, China-born composer Du Yun. The production, which concluded its run yesterday at Lai’s Theatre Above, sold out its opening weekend and is set to tour China next year. Its creators are in talks to bring it to Singapore soon.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 21, 2017, with the headline 'Home-grown Dim Sum Warriors steam up China'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice