Home-grown Dim Sum Warriors steam up China

A Singaporean-led musical about gongfu-fighting dim sum has won over audiences in Shanghai with its wacky premise, in which three young dumplings fight a villainous pot of instant noodles to save their kingdom. Dim Sum Warriors, which is based on the comic series of the same name by Singaporean couple Colin Goh and Woo Yen Yen, is produced by renowned Taiwanese theatre director Stan Lai and scored by Pulitzer Prize-winning, China-born composer Du Yun. The production, which concluded its run yesterday at Lai’s Theatre Above, sold out its opening weekend and is set to tour China next year. Its creators are in talks to bring it to Singapore soon.