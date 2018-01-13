Historic air raid shelter used for art exhibition

SINGAPORE - Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter at 78, Guan Chuan Street opened on Saturday (Jan 13) as the venue for an art exhibition - fittingly called RAID.

The historic 1,500 sq m shelter built in the late 1930s will remain open till Feb 3 for the show, and will feature paintings, sculptures and installations by eight young and emerging artists.

Co-curator Zulkhairi Zulkiflee told The Sunday Times: "The space (the air raid shelter) has a unique character. The works being shown here directly respond to that space."

The exhibition is free.