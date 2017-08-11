Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet The Author & Book Reading With Rishav Gupta

The eight-year-old author of Dreamagination, which aims to inspire young writers to chase their dreams, is in second grade at the Chatsworth International School.

WHERE: Treehouse Library, Central Public Library, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 12.30 - 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Meet The Authors: Si-Hoe S.S. & Sim Ee Waun Of The House On Palmer Road

This book is inspired by the childhood experiences of 83-year-old first-time author Si-Hoe S.S. in pre-war colonial Singapore and is suitable for children aged seven and above.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Meet The Authors: Eliza Teoh Of Ellie Belly: Not A Penguin And Gabby Tye Of Ever

Ellie Belly: Not A Penguin is the ninth book in the Ellie Belly children's book series, while Ever is the first book in a two-part sequel of the young adult trilogy, Runhideseek.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Singapore Literature Book Club

This book club discusses books by well-known and emerging Singapore authors. The two books that will be discussed in this session are City Of Small Blessings by Simon Tay and Son Of Singapore by Tan Kok Seng.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Room, Central Public Library, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Thu, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CONCERTS

Young Musicians' Foundation Orchestra Presents Tchaikovsky's Fifth

Conducted by Alvin Seville Arumugam, The Young Musicians' Foundation Orchestra takes on timeless works, including Beethoven's Egmont Overture and Brahms' Variations On A Theme By Haydn.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Wed, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $18 - $100 INFO: ticketbox.sg/tymfo-presents-tchaikovsky-s-fifth

SPH Gift Of Music Series Presents SCO Community Series: Musical Harmony At Ci Yuan

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra, under the baton of resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong, celebrates Singapore's racial harmony with pieces such as Indian folk song Paaduvan Vaarungal and Malay folk song Rasa Sayang.

WHERE: Ci Yuan Community Club Performing Theatre, 51 Hougang Avenue 9 MRT: Hougang WHEN: Aug 19, 7pm ADMISSION: Free, call 6386-3717 or go to Ci Yuan Community Club for tickets INFO: sph.com.sg/sph-gift-of-music or www.sco.com.sg

SSO Subscription Concert: When In Rome

Polish conductor Michal Nesterowicz takes on two works from Respighi: Pines Of Rome and Fountains Of Rome. Completing the programme is Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 In C Minor, with Russian soloist Anna Tsybuleva.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Aug 19, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 - $92 TEL: 6348- 5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Subscription Concert: Emperor And Pathetique

Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun, winner of the Gustav Mahler Conducting Competition last year, and Israeli pianist Shai Wosner perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 In E-flat Major, Op. 73 Emperor and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 In B Minor, Op. 74 Pathetique.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Aug 25, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 - $92 TEL: 6348- 5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

DANCE

Anthar Agni - A Musical Tribute To The Sacred Fire Within Us

This musical tribute to fire blends percussive instrumentation, vocals, dance and a visual backdrop of silhouettes against a glowing sun.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 23, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free, donations welcome TEL: 6535-0509 INFO: Tickets from goo.gl/XNJpgc

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

SG52 Singapore - China Fine Art Master Invitational Exhibition

This exhibition celebrates Singapore's 52nd birthday and the 27th anniversary of the nation's establishment of international relations with China. It features close to 100 works by Singapore artists Lim Kay Hiong and Thang Kiang How, and Chinese artists Zhang Lihua and Qi Hong.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wed - Aug 20, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ionorchard.com

Notebook Vol. 2: Inkling

This exhibition by 10 creatives highlights the collaborative relationship between design and print in the most basic and versatile of mediums - the notebook. This is the second edition of this project.

WHERE: Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Till Aug 20, noon - 7pm (Tue - Sat), noon - 5pm (Sun), closed on Mon; panel talk: tomorrow & Aug 19, 2 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: http://bit.ly/2siCpOP

Pusakal: From The Streets Of The Philippines

This show presents the evolution of expression happening in the Philippines currently through the works of more than 20 Filipino artists. From Manila to lesser-known cities on the islands of Visayas and Mindanao, the works draw attention to the characteristics of each city. Part of Kult Gallery's From The Streets urban art show series.

WHERE: Kult Studio & Gallery, C2-5 Emily Hill, 11 Upper Wilkie Road MRT: Rochor/Little India WHEN: Till Aug 26, 11am - 7pm (Mon - Fri), 2 - 7pm (Sat), Sun & public holidays by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-1066 INFO: www.kult.online

Of Flowers And Trees: Works By Low Hai Hong

The Singapore-born visual artist's solo exhibition features close to 40 oil paintings that are inspired by his love of nature and his surroundings.

WHERE: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow - Aug 27, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

Lotus Love - A Solo Exhibition By Tan Oe Pang

The home-grown multidisciplinary artist's latest solo exhibition showcases contemporary Chinese ink paintings depicting the lotus.

WHERE: Sky One Art Gallery, 09-02 BreadTalk IHQ, 30 Tai Seng Street MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Till Aug 31, 11.30am - 6.30pm (weekdays), noon - 6pm (weekends), closed on Sun & Aug 23 ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.skyoneart.com

Labyrinths

Singapore artist Jason Wee's first solo exhibition comprises a sequence of eight mixed-media panels and an installation that directs the viewer through the gallery space.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, 02-23, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Thu - Sept 17, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), 1 - 5pm (Sun), by appointment only on Mon & public holidays; exhibition opening: Thu, 7 - 9pm; artist dialogue: Aug 26, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-3262 INFO: www.yavuzgallery.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

I've Cot You (Sayang, Sarong Baby) Community Exhibition

This interactive exhibition is presented as a series of five pit stops and is part of a heritage-cum-photo documentary project that traces personal Singaporean stories and memories revolving around the cloth cradle, also known as "yao lan".

WHERE: Tampines Regional Library, L2 - L6 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Till Sept 30, 10am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ivecotyou.com/exhibition

THEATRE

Forbidden City - Portrait Of An Empress

This restaging of the successful original musical produced in Singapore stars Kit Chan as the Empress Dowager Cixi and Cheryl Tan as the empress when she was the young imperial concubine Yehenara.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Till Aug 27, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 3 & 8pm (Sat), 1.30 & 6pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $31 - $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg