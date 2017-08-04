Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Sifa 2018: Open Call

Singapore International Festival of Arts 2018 invites artists to propose concepts for the Monument series, a project for creating site-specific works at one of Singapore's national monuments. The works can be performances, readings, installations and/or exhibitions. Submissions have to be received by Aug 14.

INFO: sifa.sg/sifa/about/sifa-2018

BOOKS

Books Box Sale By SG Book Deals

Books in different genres will be on sale at bargain prices, including $50 book boxes.

WHERE: Pansing Distribution, Level 3 Industrial Park 1, 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 MRT: Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Today - Aug 13, 1 - 6pm (weekdays), 10am - 6pm (weekends & public holidays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/sgbookdeals

Meet The 2017 Winner Of Three Eisner Awards: Sonny Liew Of The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye

Graphic novelist Liew returns from Comic-Con International in San Diego with three Eisner awards, for Best Writer/Artist, Best Publication Design and Best US Edition of International Material - Asia.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Twilight Tales #12: Wendy Tan

The Singapore writer promotes her non-fiction book, Wholeness In A Disruptive World: Pearls Of Wisdom From East And West!, written after her physical breakdown from trying to do it all.

WHERE: The Co, 99 Duxton Road MRT: Outram Park/Chinatown WHEN: Aug 22, 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.eventbrite.sg

CONCERTS

City Of Dreams

The Eunoia Junior College Symphonic Band presents a concert that also features the bands from Catholic High School, Singapore Chinese Girls' School and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 6 - 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Coda XI: Old School!

Raffles Winds, Raffles Institution alumni's wind ensemble, presents a programme of familiar tunes and ensemble pieces.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 27, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $20 INFO: E-mail admin@raffleswinds.com or coda.chair@raffleswinds.com for tickets. Go to facebook.com/raffleswinds

Guangzhou Symphony Youth Orchestra

The concert opens with Chinese composers Tan Dun's The Secret Of Wind And Birds and Lin Zhao's Duo For Sheng, Cello And Orchestra. The orchestra then moves on to Vaughan Williams' Serenade To Music and concludes with Respighi's Pines Of Rome. Part of the Civic District Outdoor Festival.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 13, 4pm ADMISSION: $16 - $39 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Death. Love. Light

The Addo Chamber Orchestra performs Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op. 45. The Requiem will be sung by the Addo Chamber Choir, conducted by Clarence Tan, and features soprano Wendy Woon and baritone Alvin Tan on the solos.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 18, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 (standard), $96 (bundle of four tickets) INFO: Tickets from DeathLoveLight.Peatix.com

Portrayal Of Life

Assistant conductor Moses Gay will conduct this concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra that features dizi musician Tan Chye Tiong and erhu musician Yuan Qi. Works include Liu Chang Yuan's Carnival and Kuan Nai-chung's The Butterfly Dream.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Aug 26, 8pm ADMISSION: $33 - $74 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Two Worlds, And The Spaces Between

A collaboration by Singaporean emerging artists Little Blue Moon (QQ Lee) and MaryAnn Loo, this exhibition explores the dynamics of alternate and co-existing viewpoints through petite whimsical paintings.

WHERE: Utterly Art, Level 3, 20B Mosque Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Till Aug 20, 2 - 8pm (Mon - Sat) & noon - 5.30pm (Sun), by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6226-2605/9487-2006 INFO: www.facebook.com/utterlyart

Void

Singapore-born artist Loi Cai Xiang works mainly in oil and draws inspiration from his experiences and reflections on his environment. Part of Season 2: Stories For An Island.

WHERE: Chan + Hori Contemporary, 02-09 Gillman Barracks, 6 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Aug 20, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-1962 INFO: www.chanhori.com

Dress Up

Known for his depictions of familiar local architecture in super flat and candy-coloured compositions void of human presence, Singaporean artist Safaruddin Abdul Hamid, or Dyn, creates new looks for world-famous architecture in his latest solo show. Part of Season 2: Stories For An Island.

WHERE: Chan + Hori Contemporary, 02-09 Gillman Barracks, 6 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Aug 20, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-1962 INFO: www.chanhori.com

Art For Autism: All Things Singapore Art Exhibition

Uniquely Singapore works by student and alumni artists who have grown up with autism are featured.

WHERE: East Garden Foyer Gallery, The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Aug 30, 11am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: art.autism.org.sg/exhibition/2017

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

National Day Photo Exhibition

The exhibition showcases photographs of Singapore street scenes taken by community photographers and residents, covering natural features, built heritage and people. There will be weekend photography workshops and activities.

WHERE: Lobby & The Plaza, Level 1 National Library Building, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Till Tue, 10am - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Without Sight - Performance & Dark Room Experience

The music performance and sensory experience, both taking place in the dark, aim to offer a fresh perspective on connecting with life and fellow human beings.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Performance: Wed, 12.30 & 2.30pm, Thu - Aug 12, 7 & 8.15pm; experience: Wed, 1 & 3pm, Thu - Aug 12, 7.30 & 8.45pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Mystic Island By Reza Hasni

The exhibition by the Singapore-born artist features a broad range of work across various mediums such as ink on paper and ceramics, gouache on paper and digital prints on cotton and silk textiles. It also features an interactive mural inviting viewers to complete the artwork by applying colour to the piece.

WHERE: UltraSuperNew, 13 Bussorah Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till Aug 12, 11am - 8pm (Mon - Sat), closed on Sun ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/mysticisland