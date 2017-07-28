Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Book Clubs: Heartlands Book Club

Civil society activist Constance Singam talks about her memoir, Don't Leave Home Without Your Chilli Sauce, which traces her cross-cultural food journey. Part of Read! Fest 2017.

WHERE: Activities Room, Bukit Batok Public Library, 03-01 West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link MRT: Bukit Batok WHEN: Today, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Book Clubs: Singapore Literature Book Club

Balli Kaur Jaswal discusses her novel, Sugarbread, in which the protagonist Pin is perplexed by her mother's dark moods and seeks clues in her cooking. Part of Read!Fest 2017.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Room, Central Public Library, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Meet The Author: Neil Humphreys

The author's latest children's book, Abbie Rose & The Magic Suitcase: I Saved Two Tigers With A Really Magical Idea, continues the adventures of Abbie Rose, her best friend Billy and a magical suitcase.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Book Sharing And Story-Reading: Books To Movies

Librarians will talk about their favourite book-movie titles. Take along a book-movie title and they may read an excerpt from the chosen book.

WHERE: Programme Zone (Adults & Teens Zone), Bukit Panjang Public Library, 04-04 & 04-16 Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Road MRT: Bukit Panjang WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CONCERTS

SSO Chamber Series: For The Emperor

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra presents the central hymn from Haydn's Emperor Quartet as well as Mozart's Prussian Quartets.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 11 & 12, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Ballerinas

The programme by pianists Lin Hengyue and Wang Ji features dance music from ballets and opera and the Singapore premiere of a new work by a local composer.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Aug 15, 8pm ADMISSION: $16 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

DANCE

Tablao Flamenco: Anda

Singapore-based flamenco dance company and academy Flamenco Sin Fronteras presents a tablao-style show with guest artists Clarisa Di Salvo and Jose Ismael Sierra from Seville, Spain.

WHERE: Don Quijote, 01-02 Dempsey Hill, 7 Dempsey Road MRT: Holland Village WHEN: Aug 13, 5.30 & 7.30pm ADMISSION: Adult: $32 (one show), $60 (two shows); child aged 12 and below: $28 (one show), $52 (two shows) TEL: 9742-0637/8138-3624 INFO: anda.peatix.com

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Thinking Ink: Improvisations On Cultural Criteria

The exhibition showcases a rare collection of more than 20 paintings by five ink artists from Singapore and China - Chua Ek Kay, Hong Sek Chern,

Gu Gan, Gu Wenda and Wei Ligang. It includes several previously unseen works from the estate of late Singaporean artist Chua, shown in public for the first time.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Till Aug 21, 11am - 7pm (weekdays), noon - 6pm (weekends & public holidays) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-4202 INFO: www.gajahgallery.com

Folds Of Mind

The inaugural exhibition of the NPE Art Residency aims to nurture contemporary artists in Singapore. French artist Helene Le Chatelier and Brazilian artist Deusa Blumke reveal artworks developed with the use of new techniques and technology during their time in the residency, tackling the topics of time, memory, the unseen and the unspeakable.

WHERE: Level 2 NPE Gallery, 39 & 41 Kallang Place MRT: Kallang WHEN: Till Aug 23, 10am - 6pm (weekdays), other times by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6395-4444 INFO: www.npe.com.sg/community/npe-art-residency

Make Shift

Vietnamese artist Phi Phi Oanh's pictorial installation represents commonplace objects found at many Vietnamese construction sites, such as stacks of bricks, a straw mat and aged patterned ceramic tiles, using lacquer to bring symbolic meaning to the ordinary and banal.

WHERE: Fost Gallery, 01-02 Gillman Barracks, 1 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Aug 27, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), 11am - 6pm (Sun), Mon & public holidays by appointment only ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6694-3080 INFO: www.fostgallery.com

Contestation: Mass Openness

This dual-space exhibition features Chinese artist Gao Weigang and Singapore artist Francis Ng presenting new and old works that challenge the commonly held idea of what a gallery space is.

WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 01-08 Dempsey Hill, 15 Dempsey Road MRT: Queenstown/ Commonwealth WHEN: Till Aug 20, 11am - 8pm daily

WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 03-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Sept 30, 11am - 7pm (Wed - Sat), noon - 6pm (Sun) ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.pearllam.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Flux...

Professional photographer Terence Tan's first major solo exhibition features surrealistic picturescapes, exploring new ways to read the city by juxtaposing old and new urban structures, streetscapes and human activities.

WHERE: Level 3 East & West Lobbies, German Centre Singapore, 25 International Business Park MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Till Aug 31, 9am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: artinspr.com

Embracing Diversity

This exhibition celebrates the multiculturalism and inclusiveness of Singapore by featuring three different styles in various mediums by Singapore artists Lok Kerk Hwang, Rofi and Priscilla Lim. WHERE: Public Art Space at Pan Pacific Singapore, Level 2, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Wed - Oct 30, 11am - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/panpacificsingapore

THEATRE

Without Reason

A Chinese girl and a Malay boy struggle to overcome cultural differences, reconcile religious beliefs and manage the expectations of friends and family, in this production that explores the challenges of an inter-racial relationship. Part of M1 Peer Pleasure Youth Theatre Festival 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Wed, 3pm; Thu & Aug 4, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Mother I (2)

Grace Kalaiselvi, with Catherine Ho and Hilmi Shukor, presents a multilingual performance about growth, journey and the turbulence of being a mother.

WHERE: Black Box, 01-53 Block M Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Aug 10 - 12, 8pm; Aug 12 & 13, 3pm ADMISSION: $30 (standard), $25 (concession), $50 (one parent accompanied by a child), $75 (two parents accompanied by a child) INFO: motheri2.peatix.com

Once Upon A Time

Staged in Hindi and English, this play tells five short stories which are curated from different genres and varied in narration and style.

WHERE: School of the Arts Drama Centre, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Aug 13, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $60 - $128 TEL: 9113-1667 INFO: www.showtickets.asia

Forbidden City - Portrait Of An Empress

The restaging of the successful original musical produced in Singapore stars Kit Chan as the Empress Dowager Cixi, with Cheryl Tan as the young imperial concubine Yehenara.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Aug 8 - 27, 8pm (Tue - Fri, except on Aug 9, 2pm), 3 & 8pm (Sat), 1.30 & 6pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $31 - $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg