Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Pop-up Noise: The Great Singapore Replay

This open call invites aspiring young musicians aged 35 and below to record and publish on YouTube a cover of their favourite Singapore classic hit released between the 1960s and 2000s. Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes and the winner has the opportunity to perform at a live concert alongside emerging artists. All requirements must be fulfilled by Aug 7. Winners will be announced by Aug 26.

INFO: thegreatsingaporereplay.sg/open-call

BOOKS

Walls Of Insomnia

Singaporean poet Kumaresan Tanabalan, who uses the pseudonym Brethren Demonica for his works, is launching his first book, Walls Of Insomnia, with an event that features dance, poetry, musical and theatre performances and a visual arts exhibition.

WHERE: The Substation & Substation Gallery, 45 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Performance: today & tomorrow, 7pm; exhibition: today & tomorrow, 10am - 11pm; Sun, 10am - 5pm ADMISSION: $28 for performance, entry to exhibition is free INFO: wallsofinsomnia.peatix.com

Meet The Authors: Nuraliah Norasid And Tham Cheng-E

Home-grown writers Nuraliah Norasid and Tham Cheng-E promote their respective debut novels, The Gatekeeper and Surrogate Protocol.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Meet The Authors: Jeremy Tiang Of State Of Emergency And O Thiam Chin Of Fox Fire Girl

Jeremy Tiang promotes his novel about the tumultuous days of the leftist movement and political detentions in Singapore and Malaysia, while O Thiam Chin's book tells the story of the mysterious Yifan, a fox spirit with mystical powers and two men who try to possess her love. Both novels are finalists of last year's Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Meet The Artists/ Illustrators: Utako Yamada And Lee Kow Fong

Utako Yamada is a Japanese artist/illustrator and picture/lifestyle book author, while Lee Kow Fong is a Singaporean artist/illustrator, picture book author and columnist. The duo will talk about picture books. In English, Japanese and Mandarin.

WHERE: Kinokuniya Liang Court, 03-50, 177 River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Sun, 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6337-1300 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

CONCERTS

I Believe In Music XXXV

The theme for this year's annual concert by the Singapore Polytechnic Symphonic Band is "At The Movies", featuring music from Disney and Pixar animated movies, as well as theme songs from box-office hits.

WHERE: Singapore Polytechnic Convention Centre, 500 Dover Road MRT: Dover WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $10 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Bach Cello Suites Nos 1, 2 & 3 By Khachatur

Armenian cellist Khachatur Khachatryan plays Johann Sebastian Bach's Suites For Solo Cello.

WHERE: Armenian Church, 60 Hill Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail khachatryancello@mail.ru for inquiries

Let There Be Song!

School of the Arts' music alumni and students present song and lyrical instrumental music, featuring works by Mozart, Chopin and Ravel.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: July 28, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $12 (standard), $10 (concession) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

VCH Presents Lite!: Jin Ta And Friends

Flautist Jin Ta, together with Liu Jia (piano), Guennadi Mouzyka (double bass) and Mark Suter (percussion), presents the music of Astor Piazzolla, Henry Mancini and Mike Mower.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place[LIST_TEXT] [/LIST_TEXT]MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: July 30, 4pm ADMISSION: $21 & $41 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

DANCE

Folk Performance From Poland By Folk Song And Dance Ensemble Sokolowianie

Polish folk costumes and dances such as kujawiak and oberek are on display in this performance presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland here.

WHERE: The Star Terrace, Level 3 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.singapur.msz.gov.pl

Rudram By Neewin Hershall

Rudram is a dance worship performed for the purpose of connecting and bonding with the Hindu deity Shiva, to whom choreographer Neewin Hershall dedicates this routine.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: July 28 & 29, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Tumasik - Revisiting History And Rewriting Our Story

This ethnic contemporary dance drama is based on the essay The Story Of Temasek To Singapura, by Assistant Professor Sher Banu A.L. Khan from the National University of Singapore, which summarises research uncovered over the years about early Singapore.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Aug 7, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 - $49 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Ghost Nets Of The Ocean

Artists from the Erub Arts group, hailing from Darnley Island in Australia's Torres Strait, have transformed abandoned fishing nets (or ghost nets) into an art installation featuring marine life to provoke reflection on human impact on the oceans. More than 80 sculptures of fish, turtles, squid, jellyfish and coral woven from ghost nets are showcased.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Aug 6, 10am - 7pm (Sat - Thu), 10am - 9pm (Fri), closed on Sun ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-7798 INFO: www.acm.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Enchanting Landscapes

From the semi-abstract urban landscapes of Ang Ah Tee to the realist-impressionist rural landscapes of Tan Choh Tee, this exhibition features over 20 notable landscape scenes by six local artists. It also includes two Guilin landscapes in oil completed in 1975 by pioneer artist and art educator, Chen Jen Hao.

WHERE: Artcommune gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow - July 30, noon - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-4240 INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg

Joy To The Words: Visual Playground Of Chinese Characters II

This exhibition of works by the late Hong Kong artist Sun Chan features picturesque representations of the Chinese script and is the first showcase of his works since his death in March.

WHERE: Gallery 2, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today - Wed, 10am - 9pm; Thu, 10am - 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-3021 INFO: goo.gl/k6mbzv

East Meets West - Art Exhibition

Ninety pieces of Chinese ink paintings and Western oil paintings by Asian artists are on show.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow - July 29, 11.30am - 8.30pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.hengartland.com or www.ionorchard.com

Art For Autism: All Things Singapore Art Exhibition

Uniquely Singapore works by student and alumni artists who have grown up with autism are featured in this exhibition.

WHERE: East Garden Foyer Gallery, The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Aug 30, 11am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: art.autism.org.sg/exhibition/2017

THEATRE

Atul Khatri Live

The Indian stand-up comedian has performed across the globe, including in Dubai's first International Comedy Festival alongside famed comedians such as Trevor Noah.

WHERE: Montreux Jazz Cafe Singapore, 01-02 Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel, 10 Claymore Road

MRT: Orchard WHEN: July 29, 5pm; July 30, 5 & 7.30pm ADMISSION: $40 & $125 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg