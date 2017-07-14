Happenings - Arts

ARTS

BOOKS

Meet-The-Authors: Ning Cai & John Teo Of Game Of Thoughts

Magicians Ning Cai (aka Mind Magic Mistress) and John Teo promote their new publication of brain teasers, puzzles, conundrums, thought experiments and writing exercises.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Meet-The-Author: Max West Of How To Forge A Frogman: A Recruit's Account Of Basic Training In Singapore's Naval Diving

West, who is half-American and half-Singaporean, served his national Service in Singapore's Naval Diving Unit as a naval diver and officer. His account of his basic military training is drawn from the handwritten journal he kept during his nine-week training stint.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Singapore Unbound: The Japanese Influence In Singapore Literature

Three Singaporean writers - Cyril Wong, Daryl Qilin Yam and Koh Jee Leong - will read from their Japanese-influenced works of poetry and prose and speak about the impact of Japan on their writing.

WHERE: BooksActually, 9 Yong Siak Street MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: https://tinyurl.com/y9ynp6yu

CONCERTS

SSO Subscription Concert: Chopin Piano Concerto 2 - Poem Of Ecstasy

Canadian pianist Charles Richard- Hamelin takes the lead in Chopin's Second Piano Concerto, written when the Polish composer was just 20 years old. The programme features Liadov's The Enchanted Lake and Scriabin's Poem Of Ecstasy.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 - $92 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Piano Concerto Series Featuring Emmanuel Symphony Orchestra

In association with the Emmanuel Symphony Orchestra, Seimpi School of Music presents a showcase with six young pianists.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $20 & $30 TEL: 6737-6731 INFO: Tickets from www.seimpi.edu.sg/concerto2017

Setan Jawa

This cultural collaboration brings together a 20-piece Indonesian ensemble and members of a Western orchestra to perform the live score for the Indonesian film by Garin Nugroho, Setan Jawa. Part of Pesta Raya - Malay Festivals of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: July 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 - $69 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg, go to pestaraya.com

Dawn And Storm: SNYO In Concert

This concert presented by the Singapore National Youth Orchestra features Brahms' Tragic Overture. Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 forms the centrepiece with cellist Aoden Teo. Tchaikovsky's Francesca Da Rimini brings the concert to a close.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tue, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 & $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Music-In-The-City

Bendemeer Primary School pupils present traditional dance performances and poetry recitations in three different languages.

WHERE: Ngee Ann City, Level 1 Civic Plaza (outdoor), 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wed, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ngeeanncity.com.sg

SSO Subscription Concert: Mendelssohn Piano Concerto 1 - Brahms Symphonies

Melvyn Tan returns as the soloist in Mendelssohn's First Piano Concerto, a centrepiece framed by the melodies of Brahms' Third Symphony and Strauss' Death And Transfiguration.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: July 28, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 - $92 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Portrayal Of Life

Assistant conductor Moses Gay will conduct this concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra that also features dizi musician Tan Chye Tiong and erhu musician Yuan Qi. Works include Kuan Nai-chung's The Butterfly Dream, He Zhan Hao's The Sorrowful Departure and Liu Chang Yuan's Carnival.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Aug 26, 8pm ADMISSION: $33 - $74 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Stitches Of Love - Hidden Blessings In Children's Clothing And Accessories

In ancient Chinese culture, children's clothing and accessories were more than mere adornments - they were bearers of the hopes and blessings for the young wearers. This exhibition features more than 99 clothing and accessory items from the late Qing dynasty to early Republican period, such as hats, ear muffs, bibs and shoes.

WHERE: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road MRT: Toa Payoh/Novena WHEN: Till March 4, 10am - 5pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens & permanent residents; others: $6 (standard), $4 (concession), $18 (family package of five, not more than three adults a family) TEL: 6256-7377 INFO: sysnmh.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Hivemind

Artist Amber Chan, in collaboration with her sister Nicole, creates an experimental body of work around the theme of existentialism and a social commentary on contemporary society.

WHERE: Artblovk Gallery, 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace, 03-05 MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Till Sun, noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9641-1307 INFO: artblovk.carbonmade.com

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition

The characters and iconic house of British television show Downton Abbey come to life. Visitors can learn about events that helped shape the world, fashion, new technologies and cultural shifts before and after World War I.

WHERE: Hall F, Basement 2 Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till July 31, 11am - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Adult: $33 (Mon - Thu), $38 (Fri - Sun); child: $16 (Mon - Thu), $18 (Fri - Sun); senior citizen: $31 (Mon - Thu), $36 (Fri - Sun); add $8 for mobile guide TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to tinyurl.com/downtownabbeyexhibition

Yayoi Kusama: Life Is The Heart Of A Rainbow

This exhibition is the first major survey of influential Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's work in South-east Asia. It focuses on the immersive and expansive nature of her practice - through paintings, sculptures, videos and installations from the 1950s to the present - and includes works never shown before.

WHERE: Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery, Level 3 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Sept 3, 10am - 7pm (Sun - Thu & public holidays), 10am - 10pm (Fri, Sat & eve of public holidays) ADMISSION: $25 (standard), $15 (Singaporeans & permanent residents); concessions available TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

THEATRE

The Lesson

In this participatory theatre piece, the audience will face the difficult task of choosing what to preserve and what to forsake in the name of development, when a new MRT station is set to be built in the neighbourhood.

WHERE: Open Space before 127 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 (market) MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Today (Mandarin) & tomorrow (English), 8pm WHERE: Open Space outside Hougang MRT station Exit B (beside Hougang Mall) MRT: Hougang WHEN: July 19 & 21 (Mandarin), 8pm; July 20 & 22 (English), 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration (donations welcome) INFO: Register at www.eventbee.com/v/thelesson

Boeing Boeing

Directed by Pam Oei, this production tells of Bernard, a swinging bachelor whose carefully planned love life juggling three girlfriends falls apart when his friend Robert comes to stay.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Till July 22, 8pm (Tue - Sat); 3 & 8pm (Sat & Sun) ADMISSION: $54 - $84 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Great Wall: One Woman's Journey

This musical adaptation of one of the most enduring legends in Chinese folklore - the story of Meng Jiang Nu, whose tears brought down China's Great Wall - is based on a new script by Singaporean playwright Jean Tay.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Today - July 30, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 3 & 8pm (Sat), 3pm (Sun) ADMISSION: $62 - $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg