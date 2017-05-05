Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Symphony 924's Young Talents Project

Auditions are open for the search for Singapore's next musical prodigy. There will be two categories for musicians or vocalists: junior (aged seven to 12) and senior (aged 13 to 17). Ten finalists will be selected after two rounds of judging to perform to a live audience and be featured on television and radio. The overall winner will win cash and a trip to Vienna. Registration closes on May 14.

INFO: symphony924.sg

Drama Box Call For Participants

Theatre company Drama Box is seeking participants for the production titled The Lesson, to be staged in July. They will assume the roles of residents of a fictitious estate and gather on stage during the performance to vote on the site to be demolished. Participants will attend a briefing and a performance session of their choice. Registration closes on May 19.

INFO: tinyurl.com/thelesson2017

CONCERTS

World Accordion Day

The Accordion Singapore Ensemble and special guests (on piano and vocals) present From Classics To Jazz to celebrate the accordion's 188th birthday.

WHERE: 10 Square, 10-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $44 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

From The Heart Of Brittany, France - Concert Performance By The French Navy Bagad De Lann Bihoue (Bagpipe Band)

The French bagpipe band was formed in 1952 and became a professional band in 2001. It has recorded about 15 albums in 60 years and this is its first performance in Singapore.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 5.30 - 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Concert For Peace & Harmony

Maestro Ustad Amzad Ali Khan, who plays the Indian sarod (a stringed instrument of the lute family), performs with his sons and disciples, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

WHERE: Shine Auditorium, 03-01 Shaw Tower, 100 Beach Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: May 14, 7pm ADMISSION: $59 - $254 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

German Giants

The School of the Arts' music faculty, students and friends present music created by the German musical giants of the Baroque era.

WHERE: Concert Hall, Level 2 School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: May 19, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 (standard), $10 (students), $15 (senior citizens & full-time national servicemen) INFO: Tickets from www.apactix.com. Go to www.sota.edu.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Precious Eggs: Of Art, Beauty And Culture

This exhibition showcases a collection of 148 precious eggs from the Liechtenstein National Museum. Besides colourfully decorated quail, chicken, duck, goose, swan and ostrich eggs, there are also eggs crafted from materials such as precious and enamelled metals and glass.

WHERE: Singapore Philatelic Museum, 23B Coleman Street MRT: City Hall/ Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Oct 8, 10am - 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free for citizens & permanent residents; foreigners: $8 (adult) & $6 (child aged three to 12) TEL: 6337-3888 INFO: spm.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Weekend Flash Gallery Sale

This event presents a wide range of oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings by artists from Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and the United States. The paintings include still life, landscape and figurative works. There will also be a range of limited-edition prints of Singapore scenes.

WHERE: Blue Lotus Fine Art, 02-01, 108 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today - Sun, 12.30 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9675-7721 INFO: www.bluelotusfineart.com.sg

Struggling Cities: From Japanese Urban Projects In The 1960s

This travelling exhibition showcases the experimental ideas and proposals by Japanese architects that emerged and flourished in Japan in the 1960s to tackle the problem of urbanisation. It analyses how some of these radical proposals attempted to address the concerns of countries facing similar overpopulation issues and how they have been developed for and assimilated into modern-day Tokyo.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till May 14, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sun), closed on Mon & Wed ADMISSION: Free INFO: nafa.edu.sg

Equivalence

One thousand photographs of aluminium drink cans form the foundation of this exhibition by photographer Stefen Chow and economist Lin Huiyi, which is part of an ongoing series that uses photography to draw attention to economic and social inequality.

WHERE: Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Till May 14, noon - 7pm (Tue - Sat), noon - 4pm (Sun), closed on Mon & Wed ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: www.objectifs.com.sg

Andre Hemer, IRL

The New Zealand artist will exhibit a new series of his signature-style canvas works that continues his exploration into the role of painting in a world dominated by digital media.

WHERE: Yavuz Gallery, 02-23, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park/ HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow - June 18; 11am -7pm (Tue - Sat), 1 - 5pm (Sun), Mon & public holidays by appointment only; tomorrow, 4 - 7pm (opening) & 4.30 - 5pm (artist tour) ADMISSION: Free; registration required for artist tour TEL: 6734-3262 INFO: E-mail caryn@yavuzgallery.com to register. Go to www.yavuzgallery.com

A Date With Inspiration

This exhibition features scenic oil paintings by local self-taught artist Zachary Lim, best known for his 3D and textured works.

WHERE: Public Art Space, Level 2 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till July 31, 11am - 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail info@polarisdearts.com for inquiries

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Game Of Thrones: A Pencil Microsculpture Exhibition By Salavat Fidai

In this HBO Asia-commissioned exhibition, 16 sculptures inspired by hit HBO television series Game Of Thrones are carved into the tips of fragile graphite pencils. There are micro carvings of the Iron Throne, sigils from the various houses as well as the Hand Of The King pin, Cersei's new crown and Drogon the dragon.

WHERE: K+ Curatorial Space, 03-11 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till June 4, 11.30am - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6694-8896 INFO: www.hboasia.com

JurongHealth Arts & Health Exhibition: Ties That Bind

Co-created by Singapore artist Tay Bee Aye with members of the Jurong East View Residents' Committee and residents of Taman Jurong, this community art project comprises 15 fabric collage works that convey the traditional significance of patchwork - to protect, love and care.

WHERE: Art wall opposite Discharge Pharmacy, Tower B, Level 2 Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, 1 Jurong East Street 21 MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Till June 30, 24-hour public access ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail artsandhealth@juronghealth.com.sg for inquiries

THEATRE

(Play) Love Pings: Modern Love In A Digital World

This production chronicles one woman's adventures with simultaneous love interests as she tries to find a meaningful connection through the ever-fuzzy world of text messaging, WhatsApp, Facebook, e-mail, Skype and phone calls.

WHERE: The Hive Rooftop, 59 New Bridge Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $45 INFO: Tickets from IAMlovepings.peatix.com

Danz Up 2.0

This is a new version of the street dance theatre hit that sold out 10 shows at Hong Kong Arts Festival last year. With hip-hop, jazz-funk, urban dance, locking and popping moves by choreographer Shing Mak, the production features a young cast led by veteran stage director Tang Wai-kit and award-winning playwright Matthew Cheng. Performed with some Cantonese dialogue with Chinese and English surtitles.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: June 9 & 10, 8pm ADMISSION: $35 - $104 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg