Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Open Call For Young Film- makers - Season 2 Of 20/20: The Temasek Short Film Project

Singapore investment company Temasek is calling for young film-makers to submit their short-film ideas about the future of Singapore. Selected applicants will be mentored and receive funding to produce their short films. Applicants must be aged 25 or younger. The application deadline for the open category is July 3.

INFO: www.project20twenty.sg

BOOKS

Singapore Art Book Fair

The annual book fair specialises in contemporary art books and zines (self-published, small-circulation books). This year's edition aims to reach a wider audience, featuring more diverse and international exhibitors, as well as new artists and publishers in the region. There will also be art-related fringe activities.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 7 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 10am - 8pm; Sun, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.singaporeartbookfair.org

CONCERTS

SPH Gift Of Music Presents SCO Community Series: SCO @ Telok Blangah

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra will perform Chinese orchestral classics such as Dance Of The Yi Tribe and Horse Racing, oldies such as Rhythm Of Rain and Past Is Only For Reminiscence, as well as pieces that depict the history and origins of the Telok Blangah area.

WHERE: Carpark in front of Telok Blangah Community Club, 450 Telok Blangah Street 31 MRT: Telok Blangah WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: The concert is subject to prevailing weather conditions. Go to www.sph.com.sg/sph-gift-of-music

For The Time Being

Local band The MadHatter Project stage their first full-length showcase - an interdisciplinary presentation of original music, visual arts and poetry.

WHERE: TheatreWorks, 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: May 12, 8pm & May 13, 3 & 8pm ADMISSION: $20 (early-bird), $25 (standard) INFO: Tickets from madhatterproject.peatix.com

SSO Gala: Beethoven Violin Concerto - Crusell Sinfonia Concertante

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra closes its season with Beethoven's Violin Concerto In D Major performed by German violinist Frank Peter Zimmerman and a triple concerto by Finnish-Swedish composer Bernhard Crusell, featuring Ma Yue (clarinet), Han Chang Chou (horn) and Zhang Jin Min (bassoon). The concert opens with music by Singaporean composer Jeremiah Li.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: May 19 & 20, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

A Musician's Fantasy

The programme by Abigail Sin (piano), Loh Jun Hong (violin) and Lee Yun Chai (harp) includes Dvorak's Four Romantic Pieces and Grieg's Violin Sonata No. 3 In C Minor.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: May 20, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $33 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

DANCE

Elements

This original flamenco dance production centres on the five elements of ancient Chinese philosophy: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Part of Singapore Flamenco Festival.

WHERE: Black Box, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: May 12 & 13, 8pm; May 14, 5pm ADMISSION: $32 (standard), $28 (concession), $120 (group of four) TEL: 9742-0637/ 8138-3624 INFO: Tickets from elements.peatix.com

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Joseon Korea: Court Treasures And City Life

This is an intimate inspection of 500 years of Korea's last dynasty and its definitive legacy and impact on modern Korea. The showcase features more than 150 artefacts and treasures from the National Museum of Korea and National Palace Museum of Korea.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till July 23, 10am - 7pm (Sat - Thu), 10am - 9pm (Fri), closed on Sun ADMISSION: $10 (Singapore citizens & permanent residents), $15 (tourists) TEL: 6332-7798 INFO: acm.org.sg

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Siri & Me

This solo exhibition by conceptual artist Esmeralda Kosmatopoulos is an art experiment that translates the formula of television programming to a cross-social media platform. A combination of reality TV and sitcom, it proposes a new form of entertainment based on social media.

WHERE: Visionairs Gallery Asia, 01-65 Capitol Piazza, 13 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till May 6, 11am - 8pm (Mon - Sat), Sun by appointment ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9137-5703 INFO: www.visionairsgallery.com

Time/Out

This exhibition presents 14 works from Singapore artist May Oon in charcoal and oil on jute. Most of the works depict the lives of Chinese labourers in Singapore in the 1800s and early 1900s, paying tribute to these unsung heroes.

WHERE: Goshen Art Gallery, 02-19/20 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/Promenade WHEN: Till May 7, 11am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9742-3621 INFO: goshenartgallery.com

Picking Up Fallen Leaves

This is the first solo exhibition by Singapore artist Benny Teo, featuring more than 20 recent oil paintings that indicate a new beginning in his artistic exploration.

WHERE: AC43 gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Today - May 8, noon - 7pm daily; artist talk: tomorrow, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free; registration required for artist talk TEL: 6336-4240 INFO: E-mail peilin@artcommune.com.sg to register. Go to artcommune.com.sg

Tang And Tranquility

This exhibition by Malaysia-born artist Tang Kok Soo showcases 11 mixed-media paintings in his Stone series, alongside five watercolour pieces in his Cityscape series.

WHERE: The UOB Art Gallery, UOB Plaza 1, 80 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till May 19, 9am - 6.30pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.uobpoy.com/artgallery

On Common Ground

Home-grown artist Chen Shitong's solo exhibition seeks to present the beauty of the ever-changing ground surface of Singapore by using print-making as the primary medium of expression.

WHERE: Mulan Gallery, 01-07, 36 Armenian Street, MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till May 20, 11.30am - 6.30pm, closed on Sun, Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6738-0810 INFO: www.mulangallery.com.sg

Hyperrealism

Artists Roberto Bernardi and Marc Sijan present hyperrealistic works that unlock the boundaries binding art and the illusion of reality.

WHERE: Opera Gallery Singapore, 04-15 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: May 5 - 21, 11am - 8pm (Mon - Fri), 10am - 8pm (Sat & Sun) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6735-2618 INFO: www.operagallery.com

EXHIBITIONS (SHOWS)

Singapore Projection

Photographer Sabine Wild was captivated by the architectural masterpieces around Singapore, which became the inspiration for her works. Through digital blurring, she deconstructs urban architecture, mixing gestural painting and artistic photography.

WHERE: Lumas Gallery, 04-47 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard/ Somerset WHEN: Till Sun, 10.30am - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6834-9535 INFO: sg.lumas.com

THEATRE

Tropicana The Musical

Based on real and imagined people and places, this production is about how independent vision and creative courage make giants of individuals in a tiny nation bursting with possibilities. Directed by Beatrice Chia-Richmond and written by Haresh Sharma.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 13 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 & 8pm; Sun, 3pm ADMISSION: $81 - $111 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Scents Of Josephine

Based on an original play by French playwright Marc Goldberg, this production explores the multicultural life of African-American jazz icon and civil rights activitst Josephine Baker, through the lens of four women performers. In collaboration with the United States Embassy and part of Voilah!.

WHERE: Black Box at Drama Centre, 05-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: From $34 INFO: Tickets from bellepoque2017.peatix.com. Go to voilah.sg