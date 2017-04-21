Happenings - Arts

ARTS

AUDITIONS

Singapore Unbound Fellowship

The goal of this fellowship, which is worth US$5,000 (S$6,990), is to cultivate literary talent and encourage literary achievement by immersing a promising Singaporean author in the cultural life of New York City. Applications are open to long-term residents of Singapore who plan to return here after the fellowship. The award is open to both self-nominations and nominations by the selection committee. The submission deadline is May 1.

INFO: www.singaporeliterature festival.com/opportunities/singapore-unbound-fellowship

BOOKS

Panel Discussion: Kevin Martens Wong, Daryl Qilin Yam & Imran Hashim

Singapore writers Kevin Martens Wong, Daryl Qilin Yam and Imran Hashim will hold a panel discussion on their works - Wong's Altered Straits, Yam's Kappa Quartet and Imran's Annabelle Thong - which were long-listed for the 2015 Epigram Books Fiction Prize. Held in conjunction with World Book Day.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Meet The Author: Balli Kaur Jaswal Of Erotic Stories For Punjabi Widows

The author of the books Sugarbread and Inheritance will promote her new work. In Erotic Stories For Punjabi Widows, Nikki takes a creative writing job at her local temple, with visions of emancipating the women of the community she left behind, and discovers that the inner lives of a group of barely literate women are as rich and fruitful as their untold stories.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

CONCERTS

SSO Gala: Masaaki Suzuki Conducts Mozart

The founder of Bach Collegium Japan performs Mozart's final masterpiece, Requiem In D Minor, which will be prefaced with the beloved G Minor Symphony.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: April 28, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

Under the baton of Dutch music director Jaap van Zweden, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, together with violinist and International Paganini Competition winner Ning Feng, presents a programme that includes the Singapore premiere of a new work from Hong Kong and masterpieces by Mozart and Mahler.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: May 1, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 - $104 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

VCH Presents Angela Hewitt (SSO)

Pianist Angela Hewitt, best known for her Bach interpretations, performs the composer's Partita No. 1 and 4, which were among the last of his keyboard suites to be composed. The programme also includes Ravel's Sonatine and Emmanuel Chabrier's Bourree Fantasque.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: May 4, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $21 - $52 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Subscription Concert: Debussy And Dvorak

Chinese cellist Wang Jian returns to perform with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in Dvorak's Cello Concerto In B Minor. Shui Lan conducts three works by Debussy, including Printemps and Sacred And Profane Dances.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: May 5, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $16 - $82 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

EXHIBITIONS (MUSEUMS)

Oh Soon-Hwa: Coastal Regions (Delta)

Singapore-based photographer Oh Soon-Hwa returns to her ongoing series exploring the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. The photographs investigate the impact of recent climate changes on the landscape of the coastal regions.

WHERE: The Private Museum, 02-06, 51 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till May 14, 10am - 7pm (weekdays), 11am - 5pm (weekends), by appointment on public holidays & other times ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6738-2872 INFO: www.theprivatemuseum.org

EXHIBITIONS (GALLERIES)

Karsamaki's Secret II

Singapore-based artist Trivia Goh continues a series that started in Karsamaki, a little Finnish town, in March last year. After her return to Singapore, she expanded the collection to include watercolour works of oddities.

WHERE: Utterly Art, Level 3, 20B Mosque Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 2 - 8pm; Sun, noon - 5.30pm; all viewings by appointment ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9487-2006 INFO: www.facebook.com/utterlyart

Miradas

Mexican artists Daniel Hernandez and Maria Gamboa exhibit works that speak of their experiences, travels and dreams. Presented in conjunction with the Embassy of Mexico in Singapore.

WHERE: Mireya Marsan Art Gallery, 02-29 Tanglin Shopping Centre, 19 Tanglin Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till April 27, 11am - 5pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9872-4875 INFO: E-mail info@mireyamarsan.com

Myriad

This solo exhibition by Filipino artist Cherie A. Bitanga introduces 10 new paintings, which are a testament and tribute to her experiences.

WHERE: Di Legno Gallery, 188 Tanjong Katong Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Tomorrow - June 18, 11am - 6pm (Tue, Fri, Sat & Sun), other days by appointment; opening reception: tomorrow, 4 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6346-2012 INFO: www.dilegnogallery.com

Equivalence

One thousand photographs of individual aluminium drink cans form the foundation of this exhibition by photographer Stefen Chow and economist Lin Huiyi, which is part of an ongoing series that uses photography to draw attention to economic and social inequality. There will be a panel discussion following the show's opening.

WHERE: Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis WHEN: Wed - May 14, noon - 7pm (Tue - Sat), noon - 4pm (Sun), closed on Mon & public holidays; opening reception: Tue, 7pm; panel discussion: Thu, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free, registration required for panel discussion TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at equivalence.peatix.com. Go to www.objectifs.com.sg

Ink Flows Through

The complementary exhibitions in this series - Rediscovering Treasures: Ink Art From The Xiu Hai Lou Collection, Strokes Of Life: The Art Of Chen Chong Swee, and Wu Guanzhong: A Walk Through Nature - explore the richness of the Chinese ink practice from ink masters of the 20th century.

WHERE: Wu Guanzhong Gallery, Level 4 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Dec 3, 10am - 7pm (Sun - Thu & public holidays), 10am - 10pm (Fri, Sat & eve of public holidays) ADMISSION: $20 (standard), $15 (concession); free entry for Singaporeans & permanent residents TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

The Symphony Of Prosperity And Elegance

This feng shui-themed curated art exhibition by Yun Long Zi features work that focuses on the peacock, painted on Chinese rice paper as well as dong ba paper, which is handmade by tribal shamans using herbs from mountain ranges.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Wed - April 30, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ionorchard.com/en/ion-art/exhibitions.html

Nafa Sculpture Show

This is a small showcase of recent works by both established and emerging Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts alumni sculptors.

WHERE: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Wed - May 16, 11am - 7pm (Tue - Sat), closed on Mon & public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

EXHIBITIONS(SHOWS)

Game Of Thrones: A Pencil Microsculpture Exhibition By Salavat Fidai

In this HBO Asia-commissioned exhibition, 16 sculptures inspired by hit HBO television series Game Of Thrones are carved into the tips of fragile graphite pencils. There are micro carvings of the Iron Throne, sigils from the various houses as well as the Hand Of The King pin, Cersei's new crown and Drogon the dragon.

WHERE: K+ Curatorial Space, 03-11 Scotts Square , 6 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow - June 4, 11.30am - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6694-8896 INFO: www.hboasia.com

The Art Behind The Game: The Ubisoft Experience

This exhibition celebrates the 10th anniversary of video-game franchise Assassin's Creed and tells the history of French gaming company Ubisoft as well as the contributions of the Singapore studio to the franchise. There will also be workshops featuring art directors, designers and producers from Ubisoft. Part of Voilah! 2017. WHERE: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Till May 25, 9am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free, registration required for workshops INFO: Register at voilah.sg

THEATRE

La Cage Aux Folles

Directed by Glen Goei, this production is one of Broadway's biggest hit musicals. It is about a family's struggle to stay together, stay fabulous and, above all else, stay true to themselves.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Till May 13, 8pm (Tue - Fri), 3 & 8pm (Sat), 3pm ( Sun) ADMISSION: $54 - $124 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg